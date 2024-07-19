Northern Utah fire danger

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY — It doesn’t take much to start a fire. Just a spark or a car driven over dry weeds can cause large fires, like the one that started in Ogden Thursday.

In Western Box Elder County, lightning strikes are keeping firefighters busy. But Utah is already seeing more human-caused fires than in recent years.

Kelly Wickens, with Forestry, Fire, and State Lands said with a simple mistake, anyone could start something big.

“Our conditions are just primed for fires,” Wickens said.

Preparedness Level 5 means federal agencies are stepping in to manage resources, trying to make sure crews can be called on when something more threatening does happen.

“We’re pretty high on the list because we have had some large fires,” Wickens said. “And our conditions are in a situation where we need to be ready to fight fire at a moment’s notice.”

It also means everyone has to do their part following fire restrictions, being careful with fireworks, and really anything else that can light a spark.

With our conditions so hot and dry, we just have to remain super vigilant, and use our fire sense,” Wickens said.

The Tangent fire, west of the Great Salt Lake, is now mostly contained at just under 500 acres.

A few more fires started in Box Elder County overnight but were put out fairly quickly.

Fire crews respond to a brush fire on the east bench of Provo near Summit Drive and Ridge Drive on ...

Daniel Woodruff and Josh Ellis, KSL TV

Crews battle brush fire in Provo; 2nd fire reported near rec center

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that is burning on the east bench of Provo.

8 hours ago

An air tanker is seen dropping retardant into the Speirs Fire. (U.S. Forest Service.)...

Alexander Campbell

Speirs fire grows past 750 acres, closures in place

As the Speirs fire in Ashley National Forest has grown past 750 acres, the Forest Service has announced a temporary closure order.

2 days ago

An aerial picture of the Tangent Fire, showcasing smoke in the area. (Utah Fire Info)...

Alexander Campbell and Shara Park, KSL TV

Wildfire starts in Box Elder County, grows nearly 500 acres in a day

A new wildfire, named the Tangent Peak fire, has ignited in Box Elder County and grew to nearly 500 acres between Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

2 days ago

The Deer Springs Fire burning south of Bryce Canyon National Park on July 7. 2024....

Mark Jones

Deer Springs Fire is at 70% contained, according to officials

Utah Fire Info reported Sunday evening that the Deer Springs fire is now 70% contained.

4 days ago

Crews in the Ashley National Forest are working to contain a fire on the Flaming Gorge Ranger Distr...

Mark Jones

The Speirs Fire is growing in size near Flaming Gorge

Crews in the Ashley National Forest are working to contain a fire on the Flaming Gorge Ranger District, south of Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

5 days ago

The Graff Point Fire caused an evacuation order for recreational camps in Iron County, near Cedar C...

Mary Culbertson

New wildfire causes evacuation order for recreational camps, cabins in Iron County

A new wildfire caused an evacuation order to be issued to recreational camps and cabins near Cedar City.

5 days ago

