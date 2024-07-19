On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

More than 3,000 patients treated at University of Utah Long COVID Clinic since 2021, cases ‘still around’

Jul 18, 2024, 8:14 PM

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — In March 2020 Crystal Pederson tested positive for COVID-19. Months after, she questioned why she wasn’t feeling any better.

“The weirdness, the extra fatigue, the dragging my body through life… You’re literally hauling each leg to move and forgetting everything,” she said.

Pederson repeatedly visited her primary doctor as symptoms persisted. After doing her own research, she believed she had Long COVID, and her doctor agreed.

“The (University of Utah’s) Long COVID Clinic opened just a few months later, and I heard about it and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, sign me up.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in five adults have long covid symptoms.

Jeanette Brown, medical director for the Long COVID Clinic, said since the clinic’s inception in 2021, doctors have seen more than 3,000 patients just like Pederson.

“Long COVID is still around, we still see new referrals,” Dr. Brown said on Thursday during a news conference.

Data collected by the clinic showed out of the 3,151 patients they’ve seen, 67% of patients were women, nearly half of all patients are from rural and underserved areas, and the majority of the patients are between the ages of 26 to 62.

“We’ve seen that folks are often having to work reduced hours because their symptoms are bad, or not working at all. And then there’s a huge impact on their ability to care for family members, kids, parents… Contribute to their communities,” Brown said. “So it has a pretty big impact on folks.”

COVID cases are going up across the country, and Utah is not an exception. Data from Health and Human Services shows emergency department visits are trending upwards.

Dr. Brown said patients with Long COVID who catch another variant of COVID can almost have a relapse of their symptoms.

Symptoms can vary from patient to patient. Some symptoms include extreme fatigue, sleep disorders, brain fog, erratic heart rates, or abnormal blood pressure.

“(Also) what we call post-exertional malaise, which is if you exercise real hard or have an emotional stressor, then 24 or 48 hours later, you’re exhausted, can’t get out of bed, can’t function as well,” just to name a few. Loss of taste or smell can still be symptoms but are not as common.

Because there’s no definitive test or way of finding out if a patient has Long COVID, doctors have to think critically to rule symptoms out.

Brown said at the clinic they’re able to refer patients to different specialists to either help them manage their symptoms or help get past them.

“The more we learn directly helps these patients, but also potentially patients in the future or other conditions that may be kind of related,” Brown said.

Pederson still struggles with brain fog and memory loss. She works with a speech therapist and has learned tools like making to-do lists early before her memory loss kicks in. She also has tremors and has seen neurologists to study why.

“My exercise, when it’s not extremely hot, (is to) go for a walk, and I do 700 steps. And then the next walk is 720 steps. It’s literally small increments, but I’m making progress.” Pederson said she’s thinking long terms and is celebrating the small wins. “I might only take 700 steps right now, but maybe in five years, maybe I can take like a half mile to a mile hike,” she said.

The biggest win for her was her diagnosis and the doctors who have been able to help her.

“It’s so validating, to be like I am not crazy, these people believe me.”

Brown said patients can be referred to the clinic by their primary care doctor. Prospective patients can also call the clinic at 801-213-0884, or click here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

crayons in a box...

Aley Davis

Siblings can expedite learning opportunities both academically and emotionally

Formal learning may be on break for the summer, but experts tell parents to not overlook the powerful lessons siblings can teach each other at home.

5 hours ago

Seniors exercise at River’s Bend Senior Center in Salt Lake County. (KSL TV)...

Dan Spindle

Positively 50+: Salt Lake County helping ‘enhance fitness’ for better health

The National Institutes of Health noted in a recent study that nearly a quarter of all adults worldwide are inactive, meaning they just don’t move enough or get any exercise.

6 hours ago

President Joe Biden, here in Las Vegas, on July 16, has tested positive for COVID-19. (Kent Nishim...

Donald Judd and Sam Fossum, CNN

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, according to the president and CEO of UnidosUS Janet Murguía.

1 day ago

a woman puts cake into a man's mouth...

Annie Knox and Mike Headrick

When toxins come home from work and family members get sick, who’s responsible?

Safety measures like hard hats go a long way on the job. But what about hazards you take home with you? KSL investigates who’s responsible when loved ones get sick from toxins in the workplace.

3 days ago

DEATH VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: A sign reading "Extreme Heat Danger" warns visitors during a lo...

Alex Cabrero

Doctors issue warning to Utahns because of record 100+ degree heat

Intermountain Health held a news conference Friday morning warning people to be careful in recent hundred-degree temperatures.

6 days ago

Amid extreme heat that set new records Thursday, doctors were cautioning that symptoms of heat-rela...

Andrew Adams

Doctors caution against exercise in triple-digit heat as temperatures soar in Salt Lake City

Amid extreme heat that set new records Thursday, doctors were cautioning that symptoms of heat-related illnesses and heat stroke could set in within a matter of minutes.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

More than 3,000 patients treated at University of Utah Long COVID Clinic since 2021, cases ‘still around’