Utah State Officially Terminates Football Coach Blake Anderson

Jul 18, 2024, 7:36 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State announced they are moving forward with the termination of head football coach Blake Anderson after notifying him of their intent to do so early this month. 

“This action is based on significant violations of his contractual obligations related to USU’s employee reporting requirements. These reporting requirements include a prohibition on employees outside the USU Office of Equity from investigating issues of sexual misconduct, including domestic violence. Additionally, Anderson failed to manage the team in a manner that reflects USU’s academic values,” read a statement from Utah State University.

Defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach Nate Dreiling will be Utah State’s interim head football coach for the 2024 season.

Blake Anderson at Utah State

In 2021, Blake Anderson issued a public apology after he was caught on a recording by former player Patrick Maddox giving degrading remarks about sexual assault victims. Anderson said in the recording, “It has never been more glamorized to be a victim.”

The conversation included a former Utah State police chief, Earl Morris, who said to the football players that they needed to be careful having sexual relationships with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as they may say there wasn’t consent.

Maddox sued Utah State University, but the case was dropped after a settlement was reached.

Last year, a Utah State football player, Kingsley Holliday, was arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnapping, and drug charges. He never played in a game for the Aggies.

USU President, AD sent an email to faculty and staff

USU President Elizabeth R. Cantwell and athletic director Diana Sabu emailed faculty and staff about the changes.

“As leaders, we are responsible for ensuring allegations of USU policy violations are investigated. Today’s actions are the result of a thorough external investigation, and we believe the evidence demands immediate action. Our job is to fearlessly hold ourselves and others accountable for their conduct and to make sure that, for the sake of our students and our community, we are living the values of our university. While recognizing the impact of these decisions on our student athletes and football program, we will continue to take the steps necessary to deliver a respectful, transparent and winning culture at Utah State University.”

During his tenure in Logan, Anderson guided Utah State to three bowl appearances with a record of 23-17, including one Mountain West Conference title in 2021. His championship in 2021 is the only Mountain West Conference championship the Aggies have won in football since joining the league in 2013.

Before being hired at Utah State, he was the head coach at Arkansas State from 2014 to 2020.

