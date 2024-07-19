On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Frontier and other airlines at a standstill, brought down by massive Microsoft outage

Jul 18, 2024, 8:35 PM

Frontier Airlines at Los Angeles International Airport. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Image...

Frontier Airlines at Los Angeles International Airport. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DAVID GOLDMAN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — A significant Microsoft outage has brought low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines and some competitors to a standstill, and a regulator halted departures.

“Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies,” Frontier said in a statement on its website. “We appreciate your patience.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said Frontier asked it to pause the airline’s departures across the United States. The airline has cancelled 121 flights Thursday and delayed 225 others, making up 30% of its flights, according to data tracker FlightAware.

Allegiant and SunCountry also said on their websites that they were having difficulties.

“Due to a global outage at a third party vendor, our booking, check-in, and trip-managing capabilities are temporarily unavailable,” SunCountry said on its site.

“The Allegiant website is currently unavailable due to the Microsoft Azure issue,” Allegiant said.

Microsoft on its Azure cloud software status report site, said that around 6 pm ET, the service went down for some customers in the Central US region – “including failures with service management operations and connectivity or availability of services.” The company said it determined the cause and is working to fix it. A company spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other airlines were unaffected by the outage. United, Southwest and American Airlines said they were not impacted by the outage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Netflix is pushing further into the world of live sports programming and experiences. (Jay L. Clend...

Samantha Delouya, CNN

Netflix is axing its cheapest, ad-free plan in the US

Netflix will start phasing out its Basic plan, its cheapest advertising-free plan, which costs $11.99 per month in the United States, the company said on Thursday.

3 hours ago

President Joe Biden, here in Las Vegas, on July 16, has tested positive for COVID-19. (Kent Nishim...

Donald Judd and Sam Fossum, CNN

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, according to the president and CEO of UnidosUS Janet Murguía.

1 day ago

Olympians have already raced in the sneaker, and more are expected to wear them during the Games. (...

Leah Dolan, CNN

Marathon-winning ‘spray-on’ running shoes could shake up Olympics

Swiss sportswear brand On is the latest company to embrace advanced “spray-on” materials with a “revolutionary” robot-made sneaker it believes can improve performance at this month’s Olympics.

1 day ago

Prime Day, is “a major cause of injuries for the warehouse workers who make it possible,” said ...

Olesya Dmitracova, CNN

Amazon Prime Day ‘major cause of injuries’ for workers, Senate finds

Amazon’s warehouses are especially dangerous for workers during the company’s annual Prime Day event, as well as the holiday season, according to an investigation by the Senate.

1 day ago

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman speaks during a news conference about a man shot and killed b...

Steve Almasy and Cindy VonQuednow, CNN

Police from Ohio assisting with security at Republican National Convention fatally shoot man

Ohio police officers who were in Milwaukee to help with security at the Republican National Convention shot and killed a man Tuesday who local authorities said had knives in both hands and was trying to attack another man.

2 days ago

The live snails were discovered by US Customs and Border Protection at Detroit Metropolitan Airport...

Lauren Rapp and Nic F. Anderson, CNN

90 giant African snails ‘intercepted’ at Detroit airport

For the second time in as many years, African snails have been confiscated from bags at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Frontier and other airlines at a standstill, brought down by massive Microsoft outage