How to join the Olympic announcement party
Lowering your credit card interest to save hundreds can be as easy as picking up the phone

Jul 18, 2024, 10:54 PM

BY MATT GEPHARDT


SALT LAKE CITY — If you need to borrow money for a home, a car, or even just groceries, the odds seem stacked against you.

Money is more expensive to borrow. Banks are lending less. Heck, even the interest rates on credit cards we have carried for years are hitting record highs.

So, it would make sense that the response you would get from your credit card company, if you asked them to lower your interest rate, would be a spit take followed by a deep, hearty laugh in your face. But don’t be so sure.

“It really doesn’t hurt to ask,” Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree, said.

He has been studying the “it doesn’t hurt to ask” phenomenon for years. In the past, the results have been overwhelming that if you ask, the answer you’ll get is “yes.”

Surprisingly, this year is no different.

“76% of people who ask for a lower interest rate on their credit card in the past year, got one,” Schulz said.

Just like with any negotiation, it can be helpful if you have leverage.

“You can say something like, ‘Well my I’ve had your card for a couple years. I’ve never missed a payment on it but my interest rate is 25%. And I’ve just got this thing in the mail offering me a card with 21%. Would you be able to match that?’” Schulz suggested.

People who asked, on average, lowered their interest rate by about 6.5% LendingTree found.

“It’s a big deal and can save you a lot of money,” said Schulz. “It’s really important, especially when you consider the cavalry isn’t coming anytime soon when it comes to the FED reducing interest rates.”

Schulz said banks and credit card companies view you in terms of lifetime value. The longer you stick around, the more money they stand to make off you. So, it’s in their interest to do little things like waiving late fees or lowering interest rates to keep you happy and loyal.

