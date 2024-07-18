Jazz Fall To Clippers In Vegas Summer League

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz dropped to 2-2 at the Vegas Summer League after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 105-88.

Isaiah Collier led the Jazz with 20 points but the team struggled to find offensive momentum after a strong first quarter.

The Clippers were led by Kobe Brown who scored a game-high 22 points.

Isaiah Collier Leads Jazz Against Clippers

After a difficult six point, five turnover outing in Wednesday’s win over Toronto, Collier had his best scoring game of the Summer League.

The Jazz’s 29th overall pick repeatedly got to the rim off the dribble where he converted 8-13 field goal attempts en route to his 20-point outing.

Collier added three rebounds and three assists but turned the ball over four times in 26 minutes.

The guard will have to clean up his ballhandling and decision-making over the summer if he hopes to see minutes for the Jazz main roster early in his career.

Cody Williams had another double-digit scoring outing recording 10 points on 4-9 shooting including 2-4 from the three-point line.

The forward also added five rebounds and three assists, but was unable to generate the same offensive in the half-court that he’d shown earlier in the week.

Williams looked noticeably more aggressive on the glass after recording just two rebounds in 28 minutes on Wednesday afternoon.

The Jazz’s lottery pick again flashed his intriguing potential midway through the third quarter when he grabbed a rebound in traffic, drove the length of the floor, and threw down a one-handed dunk.

Coast to Coast Cody? YES PLZ 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Xzzwi42eFE — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 19, 2024

Taylor Hendricks was unable to capitalize off of his 23 point outing on Wednesday recording just eight points on 2-10 shooting.

The Jazz forward knocked down 2-5 threes against the Clippers but missed all five of his attempts inside the arc.

Hendricks added five rebounds and three blocks in 27 minutes on the floor.

Taylor’s picking up right where he left off yesterday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VaGWazw6wZ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 19, 2024

Kyle Filipowski also took a step back after Wednesday’s strong showing.

The first-year Jazz center scored 13 points on 4-10 shooting including an efficient 2-4 from the three-point line, but committed nine fouls against the more physical Clippers frontcourt.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. had another difficult outing converting just 1-9 field goal attempts while turning the ball over four times in just 13 minutes on the court.

The forward is on a non-guaranteed contract with the Jazz this season, and has done little to solidify his standing during summer league.

After Thursday’s loss, the Jazz will play one more yet-to-be-scheduled this weekend before wrapping up the Vegas Summer League.

