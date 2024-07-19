On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

What is CrowdStrike, the company linked to the global outage?

Jul 19, 2024, 6:55 AM

In this photo illustration a Crowdstrike logo seen displayed on a smartphone. The global computer o...

In this photo illustration a Crowdstrike logo seen displayed on a smartphone. The global computer outage affecting airports, banks and other businesses appears to stem at least partly from a software update issued by major U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, experts told CNN. (Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SEAN LYNGAAS


KSLTV.com

The global computer outage affecting airports, banks and other businesses on Friday appears to stem at least partly from a software update issued by major U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, experts told CNN.

CrowdStrike told customers early Friday that the outages were caused by “a defect found in a single content update of its software on Microsoft Windows operating systems, according to a post on X from CEO George Kurtz.

The company’s engineers took action to address the problem, according to an advisory viewed by CNN, which told customers to reboot their computers and perform other actions if they were still having technical issues. The issue is specific to Falcon, one of CrowdStrike’s main software products, and is not impacting Mac or Linux operating systems, according to the advisory. Crowdstrike says Falcon is designed to protect files saved in the cloud.

CrowdStrike’s cybersecurity software — used by numerous Fortune 500 companies, including major global banks, healthcare and energy companies — detects and blocks hacking threats. Like other cybersecurity products, the software requires deep-level access to a computer’s operating system to scan for those threats. In this case, computers running Microsoft Windows appear to be crashing because of the faulty way a software code update issued by CrowdStrike is interacting with the Windows system.

The company said the outage was not caused by a security incident or a cyberattack. Kurtz, in his post, said the issue was identified and isolated, and engineers deployed an update to fix the problem.

CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) stock fell 10% in premarket trading.

What is CrowdStrike known for?

The massive cybersecurity company does business around the world through software sales and investigations of major hacks.

The company also helps run cybersecurity investigations for the U.S. government. For example, CrowdStrike has tracked North Korean hackers for more than a decade, the company says. It also was tasked with tracking the hacking groups that carried out the 2014 hack on Sony Pictures.

But CrowdStrike is perhaps best known for investigating the Russian hack of Democratic National Committee computers during the 2016 U.S. election. It has been at the center of false conspiracy theories since 2016, most notably after a White House transcript revealed former President Donald Trump mentioned Crowdstrike in his July 2016 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that led to his first impeachment.

CrowdStrike was the first to publicly sound the alarm about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and CrowdStrike’s assessment was later confirmed by U.S. intelligence agencies.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

Olympians have already raced in the sneaker, and more are expected to wear them during the Games. (...

Leah Dolan, CNN

Marathon-winning ‘spray-on’ running shoes could shake up Olympics

Swiss sportswear brand On is the latest company to embrace advanced “spray-on” materials with a “revolutionary” robot-made sneaker it believes can improve performance at this month’s Olympics.

2 days ago

FILE - An Amazon Prime cardboard shipping box label is seen on March 17, 2023, in East Derry, N.H. ...

Wyatte Grantham-Philips and Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writers

Amazon Prime Day is a big event for scams, experts warn

Amazon Prime Day is here, and experts are reminding consumers to be wary of scams during the two-day sale event.

3 days ago

FILE: The AT&T logo outside of AT&T corporate headquarters on March 13, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. (Ph...

Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

Data of nearly all AT&T customers downloaded to third-party platform in a 2022 security breach

The data of nearly all AT&T customers was downloaded to a third-party platform in a 2022 security breach, the company said Friday.

7 days ago

CORTE MADERA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 02: In an aerial view, a Caltrans changeable message sign on Highwa...

Seth Borenstein, AP Science Writer

June sizzles to 13th straight monthly heat record. String may end soon, but dangerous heat won’t

Earth's more than year-long streak of record-shattering hot months kept on simmering through June, according to the European climate service Copernicus.

11 days ago

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 24: A NASA graphic is seen inside the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility during a ...

Carlysle Price

Crew of NASA’s earthbound simulated Mars habitat emerge after a year

The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth.

12 days ago

Crews at Millcreek Common preparing light show drones for the city's Fourth of July celebration on ...

Brian Carlson

Millcreek prepping drones for its Independence Day spectacular

For the second year in a row, Millcreek is celebrating the Fourth of July with a drone light show instead of the typical fireworks, and it's not the only city doing so.

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

What is CrowdStrike, the company linked to the global outage?