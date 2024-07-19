On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Dozens of SLC flights canceled, delayed as tech outage disrupts global travel

Jul 19, 2024, 9:24 AM | Updated: 9:49 am

(Karah Brackin, KSL TV)...

(Karah Brackin, KSL TV)

(Karah Brackin, KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

SALT LAKE CITY — A global technology outage that grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off the air due to a faulty software update also impacted flights at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday.

As of 9:30 a.m., FlightAware reported over 28,500 flights have been delayed worldwide and over 3,100 flights have been canceled. The biggest impacts were felt at Atlanta (214 flights canceled, 309 delayed), Chicago O’Hare (90 canceled, 168 delayed) and LaGuardia (81 canceled, 132 delayed).

At the Salt Lake airport, 128 flights had been delayed and 53 were canceled. Delta led the way with 45 canceled flights and 68 delayed flights. SkyWest had 23 flights delayed and one canceled, followed by Southwest with 20 delayed flights.

FlightAware’s Misery Map at 9:35 a.m. on Friday.

All air traffic was stopped at the airport until 7 a.m. Friday as crews began to try and manage the backlog of flights at airports across the U.S. Arriving flights were delayed by an average of 57 minutes.

According to the Associated Press, the trouble with the update issued by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike and affecting computers running Microsoft Windows was not a hacking incident or cyberattack, according to CrowdStrike, which apologized and said a fix was on the way.

“We continue to work closely with airlines as they work to resume normal operations,” the Federal Aviation Administration posted on X. “Ground stops and delays will be intermittent at various airports as the airlines work through residual technology issues. Contact the airlines for more information.”

The FAA reported closures at LaGuardia, Las Vegas, Boston and Milwaukee and lengthy ground delays in Atlanta and SLC.

Active airport events, per the FAA.

Gov. Spencer Cox posted that “no state IT platforms have been impacted by the CrowdStrike outage this morning. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Salt Lake City police also confirmed that “all public safety operations have continued normally throughout the night and into this morning.”

