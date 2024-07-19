On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Real Salt Lake Bolsters Attack, Brings In Forward Benji Michel From Orlando City

Jul 19, 2024, 10:07 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake chose to be proactive instead of reactive by bringing in forward Benji Michel with a few big games coming up on the schedule.

RSL traded for Michel’s MLS Right of First Refusal from Orlando City SC in exchange for the better 2025 second-round draft selection and $50,000 in 2026 general allocation money.

The move from Real comes shortly after it was announced that star forward Chicho Arango would serve a four-game suspension.

Arango will miss both the Rocky Mountain Cup decider and the first match in Leagues Cup. Michel will be ready to suit up against Colorado on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Haitian forward has spent the last two years with FC Arouca in Portugal.

Prior to that, Michel played 50 games with Orlando City over four seasons. He recorded 15 goals and 5 assists during his time in the MLS.

Michel’s new contract with RSL is guaranteed through the end of the season with club options in 2025 and 2026.

“It’s an honor to join such an amazing organization like RSL,” Michel said. “The excitement and the projection this team is on right now just makes me want to give it my all for the crest. The culture within the group is just phenomenal.”

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Real Salt Lake Bolsters Attack, Brings In Forward Benji Michel From Orlando City