Real Salt Lake Bolsters Attack, Brings In Forward Benji Michel From Orlando City

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake chose to be proactive instead of reactive by bringing in forward Benji Michel with a few big games coming up on the schedule.

RSL traded for Michel’s MLS Right of First Refusal from Orlando City SC in exchange for the better 2025 second-round draft selection and $50,000 in 2026 general allocation money.

Making his return to MLS. This time in the 801. Introducing Benji as the newest member of the RSL fam! — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 19, 2024

The move from Real comes shortly after it was announced that star forward Chicho Arango would serve a four-game suspension.

Arango will miss both the Rocky Mountain Cup decider and the first match in Leagues Cup. Michel will be ready to suit up against Colorado on Saturday.

We have exchanged the Right of First Refusal of former forward Benji Michel to @RealSaltLake. — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 19, 2024

The 26-year-old Haitian forward has spent the last two years with FC Arouca in Portugal.

Prior to that, Michel played 50 games with Orlando City over four seasons. He recorded 15 goals and 5 assists during his time in the MLS.

Michel’s new contract with RSL is guaranteed through the end of the season with club options in 2025 and 2026.

“It’s an honor to join such an amazing organization like RSL,” Michel said. “The excitement and the projection this team is on right now just makes me want to give it my all for the crest. The culture within the group is just phenomenal.”

