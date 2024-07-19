On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah athlete hoping for Paralympic comeback at Team USA trials

Jul 19, 2024, 10:59 AM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Utah gold medal-winning Paralympian dreams of representing the United States in Paris, and he’ll find out this weekend if he makes the cut for Team USA.

He has a couple of big reasons why he wants to join the team, including to honor his late coach and because of an unfortunate circumstance the last time he competed in the Paralympics.

Lacing up his discus throwing shoes four times a week over the past three years, athlete David Blair has been training for a competition that lasts less than two minutes.

It’s all for one hope: Take home a medal for the USA.

“I get to do something to represent our country and to do something that kind of brings some attention and prestige to the country. And that’s important to me,” Blair said.

Blair estimates he throws a discus about 120 times each week as he practices alone or with his coach at locations like BYU, the Westlake High practice field, or even a parking lot near his home.

This week, KSL TV caught up with Blair as he practiced at the Westlake High School field.

Standing on a concrete pad with a metal circle marking an 8-foot wide space, Blair swung his right arm, spinning and hopping on his foot as his hand launched each discus into the air.

They landed somewhere around 190 feet away.

David Blair practices discuss throw in Saratoga Springs ahead of the Paralympic Track and Field trials. (KSL TV)

Blair’s goal is to make Team USA in discus throw at the Paralympic Track and Field trials this weekend in Florida.

He said the Paralympics are beyond inspiring to watch.

“The resilience that we’re all capable of is just magnified and put on display in the Paralympic Games. It’s amazing,” Blair expressed.

Born with a club foot, Blair competed with able-bodied athletes at hammer throw in college and also did shotput in addition to discus.

“The biggest thing is you just adapt and adapt, until it gets to the point where it’s not something you think about,” he said. “It’s just you. It’s who you are.”

Blair has proven his passion and elite skill in front of the world several times before.

He competed in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Paralympics — bringing home gold in Rio — and won gold medals in the World Championships in Paris in 2023 and Kobe, Japan this year.

Not to mention, Blair has collected a few silver and bronze medals to top things off.

A photo shows Blair taking gold at the 2024 World Championships. (David Blair and KSL TV)But in 2021, when Blair stepped into the circle at the Paralympics in Tokyo, typhoon-like weather hit.

Blair said he slipped and tore his meniscus.

He ended up placing fourth.

“I was ready to go in Tokyo, I was throwing farther than I’ve ever thrown in my life,” Blair said. “And something completely out of my control, just took it all away from me.”

Tokyo was going to be his last Paralympics, but after missing a podium spot following the weather and knee injury, Blair knew he couldn’t end on this note.

“I’m not I’m not going to go out like that, that’s it,” he said. “So, I come out here and train all by myself, like day after day, work with my coach a bunch of days a week.”

His determination is also fueled by losing his longtime coach, Dr. James Parker, who died from a heart attack last year. Blair had been working closely with Parker to get ready for the Paris Paralympic trials.

Blair stands with his late coach, Dr. James Parker. (David Blair and KSL TV).

He had just won his gold medal at the World Championships in Paris and was set to visit Parker following the win when Parker died.

“He was there to try and help anyone as best as he could have a better, more fulfilling, happy life,” Blair said. “You can’t say enough about someone that’s able to do that.”

Family of late Utah Olympic athlete and Paralympic coach feeling support from around the world

Standing in the circle behind Westlake High, Blair threw a discus and assessed the distance.

“It will put me on the team,” he said, with a laugh.

Knowing this would mean the world to Parker, keeps Blair training.

Thinking of a comeback from Tokyo keeps him throwing and perfecting — all for the hope, that Blair is destined for Paris.

“That’s the beauty of sport, is that we don’t know the outcome,” Blair said. “The only way we know it is to find out, show up, and do your best. And stay calm, keep the nerves in check.”

Blair is ready for the trials this weekend. (KSL TV)

Utah athlete hoping for Paralympic comeback at Team USA trials