On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

A massive tech outage is causing worldwide disruptions. Here’s what we know

Jul 19, 2024, 11:42 AM

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: Passengers look at a flight information board showing multiple delays an...

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: Passengers look at a flight information board showing multiple delays and some cancellations in flight departures from Dulles International Airport on July 19, 2024 in Dulles, Virginia. Businesses including airlines worldwide were affected by a global technology outage that was attributed to a software update issued by CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm whose software is used by many industries around the world. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Much of the world faced online disarray Friday as a widespread technology outage affected companies and services across industries — grounding flights, knocking banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air.

At the heart of the massive disruption is CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm that provides software to scores of companies worldwide. The company says the problem occurred when it deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows, noting that the issue behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack.

CrowdStrike has said a fix is on the way. Still, chaos deepened hours after the problem was first detected.

Here’s what you need to know.

How did Friday’s global outage happen?

Friday’s disruptions began when a faulty update was pushed out from CrowdStrike for one of its tools, “Falcon.” In a statement about the ongoing situation, the company said the defect was found “in a single content update for Windows hosts” — noting that Mac and Linux systems were not impacted.

But, because scores of companies rely on CrowdStrike for their security needs with Windows as their operating system, the consequences of this kind of technical problem have been far-reaching.

Long lines formed at airports in the U.S., Europe and Asia as airlines lost access to check-in and booking services during peak summer travel — disrupting thousands of flights. Banks in South Africa and New Zealand reported outages impacting payments and online services. Some news stations, particuarly in Australia, were unable to broadcast for hours. And hospitals had problems with their appointment systems, leading to delays and sometimes cancelations for critical care, while officials in some U.S. states warned of 911 problems in their areas.

Dozens of SLC flights canceled, delayed as tech outage disrupts global travel

Elsewhere, people experienced more minor inconveniences, including trouble ordering ahead at Starbucks, causing long lines at some of the coffee chain’s stores. Some billboards in New York City’s famous Times Square also went dark.

Experts stress that Friday’s disruptions underscore the vulnerability of worldwide dependence on software that comes from only a handful of providers.

“It is an ‘all our eggs are in one basket’ situation,” Craig Shue, professor and computer science department head at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, said in emailed commentary. “This lets us make sure our ‘basket’ is high quality: the software provider tries to identify threats and respond to them quickly. But at the same time, if anything goes wrong and the basket fails, we have a lot of broken eggs.”

What is CrowdStrike?

What is CrowdStrike, the company linked to the global outage?

CrowdStrike is a U.S. cybersecurity company that provides software to companies around the world and across industries. It bills itself as being the globe’s most advanced cloud-based security technology provider.

“We stop breaches,” the cybersecurity firm writes on its website.

According to the company’s website, CrowdStrike was founded in 2011 and launched in early 2012. CrowdStrike listed on the Nasdaq exchange five years ago. Last month, the Austin, Texas company reported that its revenue rose 33% in the latest quarter from the same quarter a year earlier — logging a net profit of $42.8 million, up from $491,000 in the first quarter of last year.

CrowdStrike has a partnership with Amazon Web Services and its “Falcon for Defender” security technology is designed to supplement Microsoft Defender to prevent attacks.

Is there a fix?

Disruptions on Friday have continued hours after CrowdStrike first identified the issue. But both the company and Microsoft say that they’re working to get systems back online.

In an emailed statement, Crowdstrike said that it was “actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts” — adding that a fix “had been deployed” for the identified issue.

Microsoft 365 posted on social media platform X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

Spokesperson Frank X. Shaw later added that the company was “actively supporting customers to assist in their recovery.” Both CrowdStrike and Microsoft are also appearing to engage IT personnel on official online channels, such as Reddit.

While the problem is fixable, it requires some expertise. Some cybersecurity experts warn of bad actors who may reach out claiming they can help. Smaller companies or organizations with less IT resources are particularly at risk.

Gartner analyst Eric Grenier noted that those impacted should make sure they’re talking to trusted organizations as they work towards recovery. “Attackers will definitely prey on organizations as a result of this,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

In this photo illustration a Crowdstrike logo seen displayed on a smartphone. The global computer o...

Sean Lyngaas

What is CrowdStrike, the company linked to the global outage?

The global computer outage affecting airports, banks and other businesses on Friday appears to stem at least partly from a software update issued by major U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike

5 hours ago

Olympians have already raced in the sneaker, and more are expected to wear them during the Games. (...

Leah Dolan, CNN

Marathon-winning ‘spray-on’ running shoes could shake up Olympics

Swiss sportswear brand On is the latest company to embrace advanced “spray-on” materials with a “revolutionary” robot-made sneaker it believes can improve performance at this month’s Olympics.

2 days ago

FILE - An Amazon Prime cardboard shipping box label is seen on March 17, 2023, in East Derry, N.H. ...

Wyatte Grantham-Philips and Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writers

Amazon Prime Day is a big event for scams, experts warn

Amazon Prime Day is here, and experts are reminding consumers to be wary of scams during the two-day sale event.

3 days ago

FILE: The AT&T logo outside of AT&T corporate headquarters on March 13, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. (Ph...

Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

Data of nearly all AT&T customers downloaded to third-party platform in a 2022 security breach

The data of nearly all AT&T customers was downloaded to a third-party platform in a 2022 security breach, the company said Friday.

7 days ago

CORTE MADERA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 02: In an aerial view, a Caltrans changeable message sign on Highwa...

Seth Borenstein, AP Science Writer

June sizzles to 13th straight monthly heat record. String may end soon, but dangerous heat won’t

Earth's more than year-long streak of record-shattering hot months kept on simmering through June, according to the European climate service Copernicus.

11 days ago

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 24: A NASA graphic is seen inside the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility during a ...

Carlysle Price

Crew of NASA’s earthbound simulated Mars habitat emerge after a year

The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

A massive tech outage is causing worldwide disruptions. Here’s what we know