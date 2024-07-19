RSL Midfielder Diego Luna Named To 2024 MLS All-Star Roster

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna was named as an MLS All-Star replacement and will make his way to Columbus next week.

Luna was selected to replace Chicho Arango who will miss the event with a suspension.

After breaking onto the scene for RSL last season, Luna is in the middle of an even better year in 2024.

In 22 games, Luna has five goals and 12 assists. He played 23 games last season and finished with five goals and three assists.

Luna, Arango, and Andres Gomez have led a dynamic Real attack all season long. With Arango missing the All-Star festivities, the MLS nominated Luna as a replacement to show respect to one of the top teams in the West.

Luna is the 12th All-Star in RSL history. The most recent selections include Arango (2024), Justen Glad (2024), Damir Kreilach (2021), and Nick Rimando (2019).

Luna will meet RSL teammate Glad in Columbus as the MLS All-Stars take on Liga MX’s best.

