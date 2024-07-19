On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

RSL Midfielder Diego Luna Named To 2024 MLS All-Star Roster

Jul 19, 2024, 1:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna was named as an MLS All-Star replacement and will make his way to Columbus next week.

Luna was selected to replace Chicho Arango who will miss the event with a suspension.

After breaking onto the scene for RSL last season, Luna is in the middle of an even better year in 2024.

In 22 games, Luna has five goals and 12 assists. He played 23 games last season and finished with five goals and three assists.

Luna, Arango, and Andres Gomez have led a dynamic Real attack all season long. With Arango missing the All-Star festivities, the MLS nominated Luna as a replacement to show respect to one of the top teams in the West.

Luna is the 12th All-Star in RSL history. The most recent selections include Arango (2024), Justen Glad (2024), Damir Kreilach (2021), and Nick Rimando (2019).

Luna will meet RSL teammate Glad in Columbus as the MLS All-Stars take on Liga MX’s best.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #30 BYU’s Weylin Lapuaho (Offensive Line)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 30 is BYU's Weylin Lapuaho.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Utes Athletes Set To Compete At 2024 Paris Olympics

All eyes turn to Paris, France, next week for the 2024 Summer Olympics and there will be a few former Utah athletes taking the big stage.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Faces Colorado Before Switching Focus To Leagues Cup

RSL is ready to look for some Leagues Cup redemption. But first, a pivotal MLS matchup with rival Colorado.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How Would 1996 BYU Football Fare If There Would Have Been A 12-Team Playoff?

How would this Cougar Cotton Bowl team fared if there was a playoff?

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Bolsters Attack, Brings In Forward Benji Michel From Orlando City

Real Salt Lake chose to be proactive instead of reactive by bringing in forward Benji Michel with a few big games coming up on the schedule.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Fall To Clippers In Vegas Summer League

The Utah Jazz dropped to 2-2 at the Las Vegas Summer League after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 105-88.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

RSL Midfielder Diego Luna Named To 2024 MLS All-Star Roster