YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Heading to the lake? Don't forget these water safety tips

Jul 19, 2024

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Summer means fun in the water. But as you’re out recreating, remember – accidents can happen in an instant. Drowning is the leading cause of death for kids ages 1-4, and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death in kids up to 14 years of age.

“That’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” said Johannah Newby, a mom of a 4-year-old.

While knowing how to swim doesn’t guarantee your safety, experts remind us drowning is preventable.

“There are layers of protection that we can use to keep ourselves and our kids safe in the water,” said Karlee Kump, a community health program manager at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

Designate a ‘water watcher’

Kump said you can prevent accidents by designating a “water watcher.”

“If everybody’s watching the kids, nobody’s watching the kids,” she said. “A water watcher is somebody that has the privilege of making sure that everybody is staying safe as they’re playing out in the water. They’re not distracted. They’re not on their phones and they’re just keeping track of everybody.”

Kump suggested using a visual cue, like a lanyard or a fun hat, so everyone knows who the watcher is.

“Never turn your back on them. Constant eyes on them at all times,” said Cayl Gardner, a father of three.

Wear a life jacket

Another important safety tip: wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. If the life jacket won’t cinch together or zip up completely, it’s too small. If it comes above the child’s ears, it’s too big. Kump discouraged the use of water wings or floaties, which can deflate or fall off a child’s arms.

Nine-year-old Layla and her cousin, 8-year-old Lola, both understand the importance of wearing their life jackets. “It’s for extra safety. If we’re swimming all day, and we’re holding onto the tube all day, we just wear our life jackets always,” Layla said.

“If you’re visiting water frequently, you should have a life jacket for everybody in your family,” Kump said.

Life Jacket loaner stations can be found at locations like Utah Lake’s Lincoln Beach, Jordanelle Reservoir, Bear Lake and several other reservoirs and lakes in Utah.

Learn CPR

Finally, Kump encouraged parents to learn CPR in case of an emergency. “It’s just another layer of protection to have,” she said.

These same tips apply at home – don’t leave kids in the bathtub unattended, and be sure to drain kiddie pools and cover larger pools and hot tubs.

Heading to the lake? Don’t forget these water safety tips