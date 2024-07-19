On the Site:
60 in 60: #30 BYU’s Weylin Lapuaho (Offensive Line)

Jul 19, 2024, 1:58 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 30 is BYU offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho.

 

Lapuaho is the seventh Cougar to make our list through 31 selections. He joins No. 31 Jack Kelly (LB), No. 33 Kody Epps (WR), No. 34 Brayden Keim (OL), No. 42 John Nelson (DT), No. 47 Isaiah Bagnah (DE), and No. 46 Blake Mangelson (DE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

BYU’s Weylin Lapuaho

Lapuaho is a junior offensive lineman from South Jordan, Utah.

Before his time at BYU, Lapuaho started 13 games at guard as a true freshman for the Utah State Aggies in 2022. Coming out of high school, Lapuaho was rated the 18th-best overall recruit in the state of Utah and the 53rd-best offensive lineman in the nation.

In his freshman year as an Aggie, Lapuaho finished the season with 14 knockdowns and did not allow a single sack.

Lapuaho was the first offensive lineman transfer to commit to BYU during the 2023 portal cycle.

He played in and started 10 games for the Cougars in 2023. Going into 2024, Lapuaho was named to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Big 12 Fourth Team.

His cousin, Ului Lapuaho, was a BYU offensive lineman from 2014-18 and earned All-Independent honors.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

