On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Secret Service boosts and rethinks security for first Trump-Vance rally and campaign

Jul 19, 2024, 3:02 PM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service a...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Evan Vucci, AP)

(Evan Vucci, AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY HOLMES LYBRAND, KRISTEN HOLMES, EVAN PEREZ AND ZACHARY COHEN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — The U.S. Secret Service is scrambling to increase security ahead of former President Donald Trump’s first campaign rally since the failed assassination attempt on his life last week, sources familiar with the planning told CNN.

The security around Trump’s future rallies and events is being entirely rethought, including where they should be held – whether indoors or in more secure outdoor locations. Outdoor events for Trump like the one in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was nearly assassinated, will likely be severely limited, sources said, if not entirely done away with.

The ramp up in security reflects several new assessments by law enforcement since Saturday’s shooting, officials familiar with the assessments told CNN, including concern about a possible copycat incident and others who may be inspired to carry out another attack after seeing the previous one narrowly fail.

Multiple people familiar with the planning for this weekend’s rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at an indoor arena said that both Secret Service and local law enforcement have recently increased the number of officers who will work on securing the event.

During a board of commissioners meeting on Thursday, Kent County, Michigan, Undersheriff Bryan Muir said the sheriff’s office was given a “last-minute request” from the Secret Service for 50 to 60 officers from the department to help with security for the rally.

“We assist the Secret Service,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told CNN, adding that the Secret Service was leading all security planning for the rally. “We just provide assistance.”

Change in security

The security apparatus around Trump has entirely changed in recent days, people familiar with the matter have told CNN, including through local law enforcement.

An example of this increased security occurred late Thursday night and into Friday morning, when a New Jersey law enforcement helicopter circled the Newark airport dozens of times until Trump’s plane arrived and he was secured in his motorcade following his speech at the Republican National Convention.

Security around Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence has also changed in recent days, with new road closures announced by the Palm Beach Police Department on Thursday which will last through the 2024 election.

“Due to enhanced security measures involving Mar a Lago and U.S. Secret Service-protected persons, South Ocean Boulevard will be closed to through traffic,” the department said, adding that the closure around Mar-a-Lago would be “in effect 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, until the November general election at a minimum.”

One source familiar with the security planning said the shooting will prompt numerous exercises between local and federal law enforcement agencies on how to handle large events, exercises that have been reduced since the Covid-19 pandemic. The source said the lack of these exercises have resulted in security gaps, including communication breakdowns between law enforcement partners.

The source added that after-action reports, like those coming from last Saturday’s shooting, immediately change the way security is handled at similar future events, including how exits and entrances are protected, widening the buffer zone, and other public safety measures.

Rally in Michigan

Saturday’s rally in Grand Rapids will be the first official campaign rally with both Trump and Republican Vice Presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance.

Asked if Michigan State Police would be involved in security for Saturday’s rally, director of communications Shanon Banner told CNN the department doesn’t discuss security procedures.

“The Secret Service is responsible for the security planning for presidential visits, but we stand ready to assist them with whatever they need,” Banner wrote in an email.

The Secret Service would not comment on security planning for the rally or Trump.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Workers gather with signs as the Teamsters union and Disney cast members demand fair wages at a ral...

Natasha Chen, CNN

Thousands of Disneyland workers are expected to authorize a potential strike. It would be the first in 40 years

Negotiating better wages and working conditions for thousands of other Disneyland employees has "gotten messy," to the point where 9,500 of them will conclude a vote on Friday that will authorize a potential strike.

34 minutes ago

Bob Newhart, whose stammering, deadpan unflappability carried him to stardom as a standup comedian ...

Dan Heching and Todd Leopold, CNN

Bob Newhart, legendary comedian, dead at 94

Bob Newhart, whose stammering, deadpan unflappability carried him to stardom as a standup comedian and later in television and movies, has died, according to a statement from his longtime publicist Jerry Digney. He was 94.

1 hour ago

American Airlines planes stand at a LaGuardia Airport terminal, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in the Que...

CNN

American Airlines flight attendants reach new contract deal

American Airlines’ 28,000 flight attendants have reached a tentative labor agreement with the company, their union said on Friday.

2 hours ago

The funeral procession for Corey Comperatore passes, Friday, July 19, 2024, in Sarver, Pa. Comperat...

Michael R. Sisak, MaryClaire Dale, Gary Fields, Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press

Firefighter killed at Trump rally honored with bagpipes, gun salute and a bugle sounding taps

The keen of bagpipes, a three-volley gun salute and a bugle sounding taps pierced the air of a small Pennsylvania town on Friday as hundreds gathered to honor an ex-fire chief who was shot and killed at a rally for former President Donald Trump.

3 hours ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: Passengers look at a flight information board showing multiple delays an...

Associated Press

A massive tech outage is causing worldwide disruptions. Here’s what we know

Much of the world faced online disarray Friday as a widespread technology outage affected companies and services across industries.

6 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, July 16, 202...

Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro, Michael Balsamo and Aamer Madhani

Biden’s campaign chair acknowledges support ‘slippage’ but says he’s staying in the race

President Joe Biden’s campaign is insisting anew he's not stepping aside. Biden's campaign chair on Friday acknowledged “slippage” in support but told MSNBC the campaign sees “multiple paths” to beating Republican Donald Trump.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Secret Service boosts and rethinks security for first Trump-Vance rally and campaign