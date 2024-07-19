On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Inmate at Grand County Jail died on Friday, according to police

Jul 19, 2024, 4:47 PM

FILE: Grand County Sheriff's Office (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

FILE: Grand County Sheriff's Office (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

MOAB An inmate at the Grand County Jail has died, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post, police said there was a “tragic incident” that occured on Friday that resulted in the death of the individual due to an unknown medical emergency.

Life-saving measures were performed, but were unsuccessful.

Authorities have notified the next of kin. However, the identity of the victim was not released due to the ongoing investigation.

No other details were provided.

“We assure the public that transparency and accountability remain our utmost priorities as we continue to cooperate fully with the investigating agencies and we express our deepest condolences to those affected by this unfortunate event,” the post read.

 

