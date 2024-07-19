Inmate at Grand County Jail died on Friday, according to police

MOAB — An inmate at the Grand County Jail has died, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post, police said there was a “tragic incident” that occured on Friday that resulted in the death of the individual due to an unknown medical emergency.

Life-saving measures were performed, but were unsuccessful.

Authorities have notified the next of kin. However, the identity of the victim was not released due to the ongoing investigation.

No other details were provided.

“We assure the public that transparency and accountability remain our utmost priorities as we continue to cooperate fully with the investigating agencies and we express our deepest condolences to those affected by this unfortunate event,” the post read.