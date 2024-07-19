Blake Anderson’s Representation Releases Part Of Response To Utah State University

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State football head coach Blake Anderson’s legal team released parts of his 70-page response to Utah State University.

Anderson’s representation, Mars Law Firm, posted excerpts from the response to social media.

Excerpts from Coach Blake Anderson’s 70-page response to USU’s termination letter. ⬇️ Full response to follow with

The response implies that Utah State’s investigation was faulty, some or all of the allegations made against Anderson are false, and the whole process unfolded the way it did so that USU doesn’t have to buy out his contract.

Part of the statement accused USU of wrongly firing three other employees, making contradictory statements regarding the investigation, forcing former Executive Associate AD Amy Crosbie to sign her own termination letter, and relying on alleged policy violations that were inapplicable.

These claims were preceded by saying that Utah State was negligent in understanding “the limitations of its own policies.”

The response also laid out other similar cases where schools had to pay settlements to former coaches.

Anderson and Mars Law concluded the response by saying that Utah State “owes Coach Anderson not only the full amount of his buyout but also a retraction of its defamatory press release and a public apology.”

In the tweet, Mars said there will be a “full response to follow with attached exhibits, which include USU’s termination letter, investigation summary, court records, and witness statements.”

Utah State Terminates Football Coach Blake Anderson

Utah State announced they are moving forward with the termination of head football coach Blake Anderson after notifying him of their intent to do so early this month.

“This action is based on significant violations of his contractual obligations related to USU’s employee reporting requirements. These reporting requirements include a prohibition on employees outside the USU Office of Equity from investigating issues of sexual misconduct, including domestic violence. Additionally, Anderson failed to manage the team in a manner that reflects USU’s academic values,” read a statement from Utah State University.

Defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach Nate Dreiling will be Utah State’s interim head football coach for the 2024 season.

USU President Elizabeth R. Cantwell and athletic director Diana Sabu emailed faculty and staff about the changes.

“As leaders, we are responsible for ensuring allegations of USU policy violations are investigated. Today’s actions are the result of a thorough external investigation, and we believe the evidence demands immediate action. Our job is to fearlessly hold ourselves and others accountable for their conduct and to make sure that, for the sake of our students and our community, we are living the values of our university. While recognizing the impact of these decisions on our student athletes and football program, we will continue to take the steps necessary to deliver a respectful, transparent and winning culture at Utah State University.”

During his tenure in Logan, Anderson guided Utah State to three bowl appearances with a record of 23-17, including one Mountain West Conference title in 2021. His championship in 2021 is the only Mountain West Conference championship the Aggies have won in football since joining the league in 2013.

Before being hired at Utah State, he was the head coach at Arkansas State from 2014 to 2020.

