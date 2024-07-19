Gymnast Asher Hong Looks To Bring Team USA To Podium In Paris

SALT LAKE CITY – U.S. gymnast Asher Hong looks to get Team USA back on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The United States failed to medal in any male gymnastics events at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

After helping Team USA medal for the first time in nine years at the 2023 World Championships, Hong is ready to make his mark at the Olympics.

Asher Hong comes out STRONG on vault and his family is loving it! 🔥 📺 NBC & @peacock | #USAGTrials24 pic.twitter.com/WJzgk1UvQ5 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 29, 2024

Hong said that he thinks the vault is where he can really shine in his Olympic debut.

“Because I’m a lot shorter of a gymnast, it helps me move around a lot better,” Hong said. “Especially on the vault.”

At the U.S. Olympic Trials, Hong and Fred Richard both proved they were ready for the biggest stage as 20-year-olds.

Hong placed fifth in the all-around, first on rings, fourth on floor, and fourth on parallel bars.

“We’re all super hyped,” Hong said. “We’re all cheering. We’re all really loud for each other. The comradery side is what sticks out most to me. I want to stand up on that first-place podium with my boys.”

“LET’S GOOO!” Asher Hong was hype after his incredible performance on rings at the #XfinityChamps! 😤 📺: @peacock pic.twitter.com/RU3UCij6NY — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 27, 2023

In 2016, Team USA took home three medals in male gymnastics events. Before 2020, the last time the U.S. didnt get a single medal was back in 2000 at the Sydney Games.

Hong will compete alongside former college teammate Brody Malone and three other gymnasts making their Olympic debuts in Paris.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL