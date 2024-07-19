On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Gymnast Asher Hong Looks To Bring Team USA To Podium In Paris

Jul 19, 2024, 4:58 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – U.S. gymnast Asher Hong looks to get Team USA back on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The United States failed to medal in any male gymnastics events at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

After helping Team USA medal for the first time in nine years at the 2023 World Championships, Hong is ready to make his mark at the Olympics.

Hong said that he thinks the vault is where he can really shine in his Olympic debut.

“Because I’m a lot shorter of a gymnast, it helps me move around a lot better,” Hong said. “Especially on the vault.”

At the U.S. Olympic Trials, Hong and Fred Richard both proved they were ready for the biggest stage as 20-year-olds.

Hong placed fifth in the all-around, first on rings, fourth on floor, and fourth on parallel bars.

“We’re all super hyped,” Hong said. “We’re all cheering. We’re all really loud for each other. The comradery side is what sticks out most to me. I want to stand up on that first-place podium with my boys.”

In 2016, Team USA took home three medals in male gymnastics events. Before 2020, the last time the U.S. didnt get a single medal was back in 2000 at the Sydney Games.

Hong will compete alongside former college teammate Brody Malone and three other gymnasts making their Olympic debuts in Paris.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Misses Cut After Dreadful Second Round At British Open

Utah native and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau fell apart in the second round of the British Open which led to him missing the cut.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blake Anderson’s Representation Releases Part Of Response To Utah State University

Former Utah State football head coach Blake Anderson's legal team released parts of his 70-page response to Utah State University.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #30 BYU’s Weylin Lapuaho (Offensive Line)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 30 is BYU's Weylin Lapuaho.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL Midfielder Diego Luna Named To 2024 MLS All-Star Roster

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna was named as an MLS All-Star replacement and will make his way to Columbus next week.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Utes Athletes Set To Compete At 2024 Paris Olympics

All eyes turn to Paris, France, next week for the 2024 Summer Olympics and there will be a few former Utah athletes taking the big stage.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Faces Colorado Before Switching Focus To Leagues Cup

RSL is ready to look for some Leagues Cup redemption. But first, a pivotal MLS matchup with rival Colorado.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Gymnast Asher Hong Looks To Bring Team USA To Podium In Paris