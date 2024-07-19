Tony Finau Misses Cut After Dreadful Second Round At British Open

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah native and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau fell apart in the second round of the British Open which led to him missing the cut.

After going even on the first day, Finau shot 10-over-par in the second round.

Tony Finau Misses Day Two Cut At British Open

The Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland was unrelenting for many golfers in the opening rounds.

Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy among others all struggled despite finding plenty of success in recent competitions.

Notable names to miss the cut @TheOpen: Akshay Bhatia (+7)

Min Woo Lee (+9)

Tommy Fleetwood (+9)

Ludvig Åberg (+9)

Tony Finau (+10)

Viktor Hovland (+10)

Tom Kim (+11)

Rory McIlroy (+11)

Tiger Woods (+14) pic.twitter.com/YdPmBo031n — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 19, 2024

Ironically, Finau got off to a good start on day one.

Starting off with seven straight pars as other golfers started racking up bogeys, the Utah native looked poised for a push.

Finau ended up tied for 18th at the end of the first round. With two birdies, two bogeys, and 14 pars, he sat at even through 18 holes.

The wind was whipping on day two at Royal Troon and Finau felt that effect more than anyone else.

After stringing together four pars, the first bogey came on hole five. One more on hole eight had Finau at +2 stepping up to the ninth tee box.

A wayward drive went way left and forced a drop penalty. He didnt get on the green until his fifth shot and ended up taking a triple bogey.

Unfortunately for Finau, hole nine wouldn’t be his worst of the day.

On the 12th, another early drop resulted in a +4. One more bogey and a birdie on 18 had Finau’s British Open come to an end with a final score of +10.

Going into the third and fourth rounds, Shane Lowry, Daniel Brown, and Justin Rose are leading the field.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL