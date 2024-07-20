Officials seeking information regarding deaths of two California condors

CEDAR CITY — Officials with the the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Resources are seeking information regarding the deaths of two California condors in southern Utah. The birds are considered to be endangered and are listed on the Endangered Species Act.

Both birds were shot with a fire arm, according to a news release from the DWR. They were found in a remote area southeast of Cedar City and north of Zion National Park. The first bird was discovered in the fall of 2022, while the second one was found last month.

Additionally, it’s unclear if the incidents are connected, or what type of firearm was used.

Previous leads in the cases have proven to be unsuccessful, according to the DWR.

“Because they are protected under the Endangered Species Act, it is illegal for anyone to harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture or collect California condors,” the DWR said.

Legal consequences

Those responsible in the killing of the two California condors could face a third-degree felony, which could include a five-year prison sentence, a fine of up to $5,000 and restitution of up to $1,500.

“The illegal killing of these two condors is a devastating and unnecessary loss on top of all the recent deaths from the highly pathogenic avian influenza,” said DWR Avian Conservation Program Coordinator Russell Norvell in the release. “Between the two events, we’ve lost more than a decade’s worth of progress in the recovery of this species.”

If you have information regarding the killing of these birds, you are asked to report it in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

By calling the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tip line at 844-397-8477

Submitting a tip on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website