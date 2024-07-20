On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah State University’s ‘Cow to Cone’ event shows the process of how ice cream is made

Jul 19, 2024, 7:40 PM | Updated: 8:10 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN Utah State University held its first ever “Cow to Cone” event on Friday. 

It’s an opportunity for the university to show people where ice cream comes from — and it’s not the store. USU also provides their students a unique vantage point in being able to see the dairy products all the way through.

It all starts on a farm where dozens of Holstein and Jersey cows are cared for and fed. And they’re also milked with the help of robots.

“Jerseys, which are the brown ones, they have a higher fat and protein in their milk,” said Dr. Bruce Richards, USU dairy extension specialist.

Richards helps run the Caine Dairy Teaching and Resource Center, where the cows are trained to walk up when they need a milking. The center can also detect how much they’ve been milked and when they might be sick, and of course help with a job, not many people want to do by hand anymore.

“I’m grateful for our dairy farmers that are willing to put in those long hours,” Richards said.

A small crowd got a tour Friday — mostly state legislators and their families.

Richards said being able to oversee the whole process and show it to people Friday helps share that appreciation for how the food gets to the kitchen table.

(Mike Anderson, KSL TV) (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) (MIke Anderson, KSL TV) (Utah State University)

A student’s success

“That’s what excites me about food science is knowing the process behind how the products are made,” said Sam Clark, a USU graduate student.

Clark is working on his master’s degree in food science. He said this experience is giving students like him an extra edge.

“The knowledge, the hands-on experience, so that when I start interviewing with companies, specifically with, like, dairy companies, I can say, ‘Yeah, I’ve had experience making that in our product lab on campus,'” he said.

From keeping up with food safety standards to homogenization to adding flavors, students get to take part in all of it if they really want to.

“I’m proud of our product,” Richards said. “I’m proud that we have the way we grow it, and how far we’ve come in producing in our food production.”

USU plans to host this event every year. Through the program here, they produce milk, cheese, ice cream, and chocolate.

 

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Salt Lake City International Airport travelers were still dealing with the aftermath from a crippl...

Lauren Steinbrecher

After airline outage mess, SLC airport travelers finally make it home

Salt Lake City International Airport travelers were still dealing with the aftermath from a crippling computer outage Friday night, more than 24 hours after the outage first began causing flight delays and cancellations. 

2 minutes ago

A trailer full of lacrosse goals was stolen from a Sandy shop earlier this month, but was later loc...

Andrew Adams

High school lacrosse player spots goals, trailer stolen from Sandy shop

Often what is stolen is gone for good and that could have been what happened when thieves stole a trailer full of lacrosse goals from a local business this week. However, a community of athletes came together in a way the bad guys probably weren’t expecting.

40 minutes ago

The San Juan Public Safety Building in Monticello is pictured on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Kristin...

Daniel Woodruff

San Juan County attorney position to become vacant again

For the second time in just over two years, San Juan County is losing its top prosecutor.

2 hours ago

Residents in part of Salt Lake City were left without running water for nearly 24 hours after a wat...

Garna Mejia

Several homes and portions of the Capitol spent nearly 24 hours without running water

Residents in part of Salt Lake City were left without running water for nearly 24 hours after a water main was shutoff after working crews became concerned about destabilizing a fire hydrant.

3 hours ago

Family has identified Gavin Peterson as the boy who died July 9, following neglect that spanned yea...

Shara Park

12-year-old suspected child abuse victim identified

Family identifies suspected child abuse victim in West Haven as 12-year-old Gavin Peterson.

4 hours ago

An Emery County Sheriff's officer and his K-9 Kip, who found a missing woman with dementia. (Utah D...

Carlysle Price

Woman with dementia gone missing, saved by her dog’s bark

A woman with dementia who went missing was rescued after her dog's bark lead officials to her location.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah State University’s ‘Cow to Cone’ event shows the process of how ice cream is made