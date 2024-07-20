12-year-old suspected child abuse victim identified

WEST HAVEN – Family identifies suspected child abuse victim in West Haven as 12-year-old Gavin Peterson.

Around 2:40 p.m. on July 9, Gavin was taken by ambulance to a hospital following days of severe vomiting and seizures, according to a police booking affidavit.

He died at the hospital that day, and when examined by hospital staff, his body showed malnutrition to the point that his internal organs had shut down completely, the affidavit states.

Gavin’s father, stepmother, and older brother are now being held in the Weber County Jail on charges of child abuse homicide, accused of heinous acts of abuse including starvation, physical beatings, and neglect that span years.

On Friday, the Weber County School District issued a statement about the death, and said the child attended school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. But at the start of last school year (August 2023), he was withdrawn by a guardian for homeschooling, essentially ending their contact with him. The statement goes on to reveal concerns about child abuse while he was in school.

“Prior to the student being withdrawn from the district, multiple complaints were filed by school employees with the Utah Division of Child and Family Services related to suspected abuse and neglect of this child. Any additional information or official findings related to these complaints would need to be released by the investigating agency.”

KSL TV contacted DCFS and requested information about how the reports of suspected abuse from WSD were investigated and received an email from Miranda Fisher, the agency’s media contact citing privacy guidelines.

“DCFS respects that each child and family has a right to privacy and remains firm in our commitment to that privacy for the children and families in Utah. DCFS will continue its practice and refrain from sharing specific information on a case, past or present.”

The email also included a statement about the child’s death that reads:

“The loss of any child impacts and devastates us. This is tragic for so many from the family and the community to all of those involved. The Utah Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) works with children and families during some of their most vulnerable moments.”

As KSL continues to investigate the reports and allegations of abuse, Gavin’s family is preparing for his funeral, a fundraiser has been started by his aunt to help pay for the service.

On Friday, Gavin’s uncle shared with KSL that his sister, who was Gavin’s mother, was devastated by the death of her son. He said that there is a complicated history regarding custody to be told, but that the family is not ready to share that yet.

At present, they just want Gavin to be remembered as a happy child who loved Pokémon, and greeted everyone with a smile.

