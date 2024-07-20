On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

12-year-old suspected child abuse victim identified

Jul 19, 2024, 7:46 PM | Updated: 7:54 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

WEST HAVEN – Family identifies suspected child abuse victim in West Haven as 12-year-old Gavin Peterson.

Around 2:40 p.m. on July 9, Gavin was taken by ambulance to a hospital following days of severe vomiting and seizures, according to a police booking affidavit.

He died at the hospital that day, and when examined by hospital staff, his body showed malnutrition to the point that his internal organs had shut down completely, the affidavit states.

Gavin’s father, stepmother, and older brother are now being held in the Weber County Jail on charges of child abuse homicide, accused of heinous acts of abuse including starvation, physical beatings, and neglect that span years.

3 family members arrested, accused of causing death of emaciated 12-year-old boy

On Friday, the Weber County School District issued a statement about the death, and said the child attended school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. But at the start of last school year (August 2023), he was withdrawn by a guardian for homeschooling, essentially ending their contact with him. The statement goes on to reveal concerns about child abuse while he was in school.

“Prior to the student being withdrawn from the district, multiple complaints were filed by school employees with the Utah Division of Child and Family Services related to suspected abuse and neglect of this child. Any additional information or official findings related to these complaints would need to be released by the investigating agency.”

KSL TV contacted DCFS and requested information about how the reports of suspected abuse from WSD were investigated and received an email from Miranda Fisher, the agency’s media contact citing privacy guidelines.

“DCFS respects that each child and family has a right to privacy and remains firm in our commitment to that privacy for the children and families in Utah. DCFS will continue its practice and refrain from sharing specific information on a case, past or present.”

The email also included a statement about the child’s death that reads:

“The loss of any child impacts and devastates us. This is tragic for so many from the family and the community to all of those involved. The Utah Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) works with children and families during some of their most vulnerable moments.”

As KSL continues to investigate the reports and allegations of abuse, Gavin’s family is preparing for his funeral, a fundraiser has been started by his aunt to help pay for the service.

On Friday, Gavin’s uncle shared with KSL that his sister, who was Gavin’s mother, was devastated by the death of her son. He said that there is a complicated history regarding custody to be told, but that the family is not ready to share that yet.

At present, they just want Gavin to be remembered as a happy child who loved Pokémon, and greeted everyone with a smile.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A trailer full of lacrosse goals was stolen from a Sandy shop earlier this month, but was later loc...

Andrew Adams

High school lacrosse player spots goals, trailer stolen from Sandy shop

Often what is stolen is gone for good and that could have been what happened when thieves stole a trailer full of lacrosse goals from a local business this week. However, a community of athletes came together in a way the bad guys probably weren’t expecting.

15 minutes ago

The San Juan Public Safety Building in Monticello is pictured on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Kristin...

Daniel Woodruff

San Juan County attorney position to become vacant again

For the second time in just over two years, San Juan County is losing its top prosecutor.

1 hour ago

Residents in part of Salt Lake City were left without running water for nearly 24 hours after a wat...

Garna Mejia

Several homes and portions of the Capitol spent nearly 24 hours without running water

Residents in part of Salt Lake City were left without running water for nearly 24 hours after a water main was shutoff after working crews became concerned about destabilizing a fire hydrant.

3 hours ago

Utah State University's "Cow to Cone" event allow for people to see how ice cream is made. (Utah St...

Mike Anderson

Utah State University’s ‘Cow to Cone’ event shows the process of how ice cream is made

Utah State University held its first ever "Cow to Cone" event on Friday. It's an opportunity for people to see how ice cream is made.

3 hours ago

An Emery County Sheriff's officer and his K-9 Kip, who found a missing woman with dementia. (Utah D...

Carlysle Price

Woman with dementia gone missing, saved by her dog’s bark

A woman with dementia who went missing was rescued after her dog's bark lead officials to her location.

4 hours ago

Officials with the the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Resources are...

Mark Jones

Officials seeking information regarding deaths of two California condors

Officials with the the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Resources are seeking information regarding the deaths of two California condors in southern Utah.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

12-year-old suspected child abuse victim identified