On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Several homes and portions of the Capitol spent nearly 24 hours without running water

Jul 19, 2024, 8:18 PM | Updated: 8:20 pm

Residents in part of Salt Lake City were left without running water for nearly 24 hours after a wat...

Residents in part of Salt Lake City were left without running water for nearly 24 hours after a water main was shutoff after working crews became concerned about destabilizing a fire hydrant. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY A water main was shutdown on Main Street near Apricot Avenue Thursday afternoon after crews working on a sewage line grew concerned about destabilizing a fire hydrant.

The water main services 25 connections, mostly homes and portions of the Capitol building complex. The water was turned off from about 4:45 p.m. Thursday to 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Several residents were impacted including Monika Gulla’s family.

“We are sitting here without any water. First, we thought we might have it back the same day and it got really hot everyone knows that,” Gulla said.

The moment the water stopped

Gulla said she was cooking dinner when she realized the water was turned off and her swamp cooler stopped working.

“We called the city’s emergency line and spoke with a person there. He had no sympathy for us. He said, ‘it is not our fault, it is not a public utility company, it’s a private contractor,’” Gulla said.

Gulla said she was concerned about the city’s response to the incident including not being notified and the amount of time the water main was shut off, especially considering the extreme weather temperatures and elderly residents in her neighborhood most of whom rely on swamp coolers to ventilate their homes.

“It was very hot. We couldn’t sleep,” Gulla said

They were making do with bottled water and small fans. One of her granddaughters was sick and had to leave home to find a public restroom.

Fire hydrant concerns

The contractor, Elevation Plumbing, Heating and Air, hired by a homeowner to fix a sewage line said they grew concerned they would destabilize a fire hydrant because of the sandy and unstable soil.

“I apologize, when it comes to jobs like this there are so many moving parts,” said Fernando Landin of Elevation Plumbing, Heating and Air.

Landin said they called the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities for assistance and followed their recommendation to shut down the water main.

“The city was not aware of this project…When we were brought in, it was pretty late in the game. We had to get the water shut off right away to minimize any damage to homes,” said Chloe Morroni, communications and public engagement manager for the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities.

According to Morroni, the contractor failed to inform them of the project leading to the lack of communication with neighbors.

“In this case as far as we can tell, they did not pull the proper permits so that was not done, so those people did not have that notification,” Morroni said. “That’s why the permitting process is so crucial. It brings the city into the whole process.”

Financially responsible

According to Morroni, city crews officially took over fixing the sewage line Friday morning and the contractor will be held financially responsible.

“They will be billed for our time for doing that,” Morroni said.

Under normal circumstances, Morroni residents should receive a 48-hour notice of water main closures. When the work is done by a private contractor, it is the contractor’s responsibility to notify the residents. If the city is doing the work, then it falls on the city’s shoulders to notify residents.

For businesses, a 72-hour notice is required according to Morroni.

The only exception is an emergency situation when Morroni says they are not required to inform residents.

“In those circumstances it is all hands-on deck to get things fixed,” Morroni said.

However, Landin denies the city’s claims that his company did not request and receive a permit for the project. Landin provided several documents to KSL TV indicating a permit was granted for the project. News Specialist Garna Mejia is reviewing that information and will update this article.

The Salt Lake City Public Utilities website has information on emergency water outages, it can be viewed by clicking here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Salt Lake City International Airport travelers were still dealing with the aftermath from a crippl...

Lauren Steinbrecher

After airline outage mess, SLC airport travelers finally make it home

Salt Lake City International Airport travelers were still dealing with the aftermath from a crippling computer outage Friday night, more than 24 hours after the outage first began causing flight delays and cancellations. 

4 minutes ago

A trailer full of lacrosse goals was stolen from a Sandy shop earlier this month, but was later loc...

Andrew Adams

High school lacrosse player spots goals, trailer stolen from Sandy shop

Often what is stolen is gone for good and that could have been what happened when thieves stole a trailer full of lacrosse goals from a local business this week. However, a community of athletes came together in a way the bad guys probably weren’t expecting.

42 minutes ago

The San Juan Public Safety Building in Monticello is pictured on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Kristin...

Daniel Woodruff

San Juan County attorney position to become vacant again

For the second time in just over two years, San Juan County is losing its top prosecutor.

2 hours ago

Family has identified Gavin Peterson as the boy who died July 9, following neglect that spanned yea...

Shara Park

12-year-old suspected child abuse victim identified

Family identifies suspected child abuse victim in West Haven as 12-year-old Gavin Peterson.

4 hours ago

Utah State University's "Cow to Cone" event allow for people to see how ice cream is made. (Utah St...

Mike Anderson

Utah State University’s ‘Cow to Cone’ event shows the process of how ice cream is made

Utah State University held its first ever "Cow to Cone" event on Friday. It's an opportunity for people to see how ice cream is made.

4 hours ago

An Emery County Sheriff's officer and his K-9 Kip, who found a missing woman with dementia. (Utah D...

Carlysle Price

Woman with dementia gone missing, saved by her dog’s bark

A woman with dementia who went missing was rescued after her dog's bark lead officials to her location.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Several homes and portions of the Capitol spent nearly 24 hours without running water