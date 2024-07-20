On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

San Juan County attorney position to become vacant again

Jul 19, 2024, 9:45 PM

The San Juan Public Safety Building in Monticello is pictured on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Kristin...

The San Juan Public Safety Building in Monticello is pictured on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

MONTICELLO For the second time in just over two years, San Juan County is losing its top prosecutor.

San Juan County Attorney Brittney Ivins is stepping down from her position effective Aug. 16, she told KSL TV. Her term was set to end in 2027.

Ivins, who was first appointed to fill the position in 2022, said she is taking a new job as the guardian ad litem for Grand and San Juan counties.

“It’s a rewarding position I’ve always wanted to do,” Ivins said.

Ivins added she decided “now was a good time for me to pursue that career” after Cas Melanson White – who worked as the guardian ad litem since 2016 – was recently appointed as a juvenile court judge.

This is the second time in just 28 months that the position of San Juan County attorney will be vacant. Ivins’ predecessor, Kendall Laws, resigned in March 2022 after more than seven years in office to take a job with the state.

Laws’ resignation – and Ivins’ subsequent appointment – led to a highly controversial episode in the southeastern Utah county of just under 15,000 people.

Initially, Ivins was among several candidates who applied for the county attorney position. But the San Juan County Democratic Party declined to pick one of them, so county commissioners voted to look for other candidates from outside the county – even though a legal opinion warned doing that would violate state law.

Ivins and one of the other candidates filed a lawsuit, leading a judge to order the county commission to stop their search.

Eventually, the San Juan County Commission decided to appoint Ivins to the position to finish Laws’ term, but they were criticized for passing a resolution at the same time proclaiming that “San Juan County has a long history of violating the civil rights of its Native American citizens.”

In the meantime, the lawsuit made its way through the legal process, and a judge ruled that then-Commissioners Kenneth Maryboy and Willie Grayeyes – both of whom lost their re-election bids months later – acted “for both partisan and personal gain.” The ordeal ended up costing San Juan County taxpayers roughly $15,000 in legal fees.

Commissioner Bruce Adams – who is still in office – repeatedly opposed Maryboy’s and Grayeyes’ actions in filling the county attorney’s seat.

Ivins ultimately waged a successful write-in campaign to win a full term as county attorney in November 2022 after the sole candidate for the position withdrew when he was appointed as a judge.

