LOCAL NEWS

Man arrested, accused of shooting man in Salt Lake City

Jul 20, 2024, 8:05 AM

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

SALT LAKE CITY — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after police say he shot and seriously injured a 27-year-old man.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information about a shooting near 1500 N. Mandalay Road at 2:37 a.m. on July 14.

The victim was driven by another party to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later airlifted to another hospital due to the severity of his injuries. On Saturday, police said the victim’s condition had been upgraded from life-threatening to critical but stable.

Detectives from the SLCPD’s Gang Unit identified the shooter as Abdiaziz Ibrahim and said they obtained video of the shooting that showed “Ibrahim pointing a gun at the victim immediately after shooting him.”

“Several witnesses on scene identified (Ibrahim) as the person who shot the victim,” police said in a probable cause statement. Officers also located one shell casing at the scene of the shooting.

Police took Ibrahim into custody on Thursday with assistance from the department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team near 500 N. Redwood Road. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault and Category I restricted person transaction with a firearm, both second-degree felonies, and felony discharge of a firearm with serious body injury, a first-degree felony.

Ibrahim was restricted from having a firearm due to multiple felony convictions and was on probation due to a previous conviction for aggravated assault.

