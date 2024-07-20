Police: SLC driver helps 12-year-old girl fend off alleged kidnapper; suspect in custody

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a 12-year-old girl and her friend are safe after fighting off a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap one of the girls.

The incident happened on Friday around 10:45 p.m. near the Interstate 80 overpass and 700 East, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said the man reportedly was hiding behind some bushes when he suddenly approached the girls and grabbed the 12-year-old by the wrist and began pulling her.

“Both the 12-year-old and her friend fought back, managed to break the man’s grip, and waved down a community member for help,” police said in a press release.

“This community member immediately stepped up, they helped these girls and they allowed our officers to get there to the scene to start investigating,” said SLCPD spokesperson Brent Weisberg. “So again, we’re very fortunate that this community member was there, who was able to take action to help these two girls in what had to be an unimaginable situation.”

After searching the area, police took 29-year-old Mason Andrew Musser into custody. He was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted child kidnapping.

Weisberg said they believe Musser was homeless and had been living on the street near the I-80 overpass. Detectives believe this also may have been an isolated stranger-on-stranger incident but were working to determine if Musser had been in the area for a while or had previously seen the girls.

“Violent crime of this nature is very rare in Salt Lake City,” police said in the press release. “It’s important for parents and guardians to have age-appropriate conversations with their children about safety, including what to do if approached by strangers and how to respond in potential dangerous or unwanted situations.”

Police recommended parents also teach their children to stay in groups and identify trusted adults they can approach if they feel unsafe.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department recognizes the bravery of the two minors involved in this incident,” police said in the press release. “This was a traumatic experience, and the department, through its victim services program, will help provide support and advocacy to help those affected.”

Police said the community member who helped the girls may have information to help in this investigation and asked the person to contact police by calling 801-799-3000.

“Based on what we know right now, this community member happened to be in the right place at the right time and did the right thing to help these two girls in a time that had to be an unimaginably scary situation for them,” Weisberg said. “So to that community member, on behalf of the Salt Lake City Police Department, we thank you. We hope you will come forward to help our detectives with their investigation that continues this morning.”