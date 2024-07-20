Mike Trout To Carry Out Rehab Assignment With Salt Lake Bees

On the Site:
Jul 20, 2024, 2:32 PM

KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is working toward returning from injury and one of the next steps is to get back up to speed with the Salt Lake Bees.

Trout tore his left meniscus in late April and immediately underwent surgery.

The three-time AL MVP will start with some live pitching at the Angels’ spring training facility in Arizona. On Monday, he will head north to Salt Lake City.

The Bees start a home series against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday, July 23.

Funny enough, this isn’t Trout’s first time playing with the Salt Lake Bees. In 2012, he played 20 games in Smith’s Ballpark, batted a .403, and was called back up to the MLB.

Trout’s second stint with the Bees will be short-lived. At least that’s what Angels fans are hoping.

It is completely dependent on how long it takes for him to get back into the swing of things. But, he could return to the Angels lineup as soon as Thursday, July 25, as they start a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics.

Trout played in 29 games before going down with his knee injury. He had a .220 average with 10 home runs and 14 runs batted in.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

