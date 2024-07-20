Utah State says Blake Anderson fired for interviewing potential victim after Aggies player’s arrest

(AP) — Utah State’s Blake Anderson was fired for contacting a potential domestic violence victim and a witness to the incident after an Aggies football player was arrested, and failing to properly report the case, according to a termination letter sent to the coach earlier this month.

The final report of the review conducted by the Husch Blackwell law firm and the termination letter from athletic director Diana Sabau and university President Elizabeth Cantwell were obtained Friday by The Associated Press through an open records request.

The review concluded that Anderson violated university policy by failing to report information to the Office of Equity.

“He also undermined the university’s goal of responding diligently to issues of sexual misconduct by delaying suspension of this student athlete and failing to disclose the arrest information with other university administrators while discussing climate issues within the football program,” the report said.

Anderson’s response to the school’s termination letter said he was fired for “convenience,” not for cause, and that the investigation that led to his dismissal was a “sham.” Anderson argues he was not required to report under Utah State’s policy but his actions nonetheless met reporting requirements.

Anderson’s attorney, Tom Mars, posted Saturday on social media the 70-page response that was provided to the school earlier this week.

Anderson’s firing was made official Thursday. Utah State notified him of its intent to dismiss for cause on July 2 after an investigation found he failed to comply with Title IX policies regarding the reporting of sexual misconduct cases.

The incident with the player occurred in April 2023. According to Anderson’s response, the player entered the transfer portal within days and was removed from the team’s roster. The player then transferred to another Division I school after Utah State’s Equity Office did a safety assessment.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported the player was charged with two misdemeanors and pleaded no contest to assault in the presence of a child. The domestic violence count was dismissed.

Utah State commissioned an investigation into Anderson’s actions in August 2023.

Anderson told investigators, according to the report, that he went on a “fact-finding mission” to determine whether the player should be disciplined after he was informed of an incident.

“While failing to report sexual misconduct alone is a basis for termination, your violations of USU Policy 340 were far more egregious. As outlined in the Investigation Findings and Conclusions, you acknowledged that in addition to failing to report sexual misconduct, you took it upon yourself to investigate the matter and interviewed not only the student athlete but also the potential victim and a witness to the event that led to the student athlete’s arrest and solicited written statements from these witnesses,” the termination letter said.

Jerry Bovee, associate vice president and deputy athletic director of external affairs, and Austin Albrecht, football director of player development and community, also were fired “for violations of university policies related to the reporting of sexual and domestic violence and failures of professional responsibilities.”

Anderson’s response referred to Kansas’ dismissal of then-head coach David Beaty in 2018 as starting a trend in college sports where schools attempt to manufacture reasons to fire highly paid coaches without paying the agreed upon buyout.

Beaty won a $2.5 million settlement with Kansas. Anderson was under contract through 2027 and his contract called for a buyout.

His response said Utah State failed to understand the limitations of its policies and violated standards for a professional investigation while “grasping at straws to find cause.”

The response concludes Utah State owes Anderson his full buyout — which stood at $4.5 million as of last December, according to USA Today’s coaches’ salary database — and a public apology.

Anderson’s response refers to a clause in the coach’s contract that states it does not intend to terminate the agreement for “minor or technical violations of its terms that are non-repetitive and/or curable and that do not damage USU or entail the risk of material penalties.”

“In truth, USU suffered no harm, and never will, resulting from Coach Anderson’s conduct,” the response said.

Cantwell said in a statement Thursday announcing Anderson’s termination: “While I recognize that today’s decision has a significant impact, it is the only one that could be made based on the facts.

“We are committed to moving forward in building a winning athletics program grounded in student success and integrity.”

The 55-year-old Anderson was 23-17 with a Mountain West Conference title in three seasons at Utah State. He went 6-7 in each of the last two seasons. He is 74-54 in 10 seasons as a major college football coach, including seven seasons at Arkansas State.

Nate Dreiling, who had been Utah State’s defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach, was elevated on July 2 to interim coach for the coming season.

The Aggies open the season on Aug. 31 against Robert Morris.