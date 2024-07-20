Diver at Porcupine Dam never resurfaced, search underway

LOGAN — A “young male” was seen diving from the cliffs at Porcupine Dam Saturday and didn’t resurface, according to a release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., Cache County deputies, search and rescue teams, Utah Department of Public Safety’s helicopter, and dive units began their search.

The Sheriff’s Office asked the public to avoid the area to help officials search “without hindrance.”

“We understand the concern and anxiety this incident may cause within the community. As soon as more information becomes available, we will provide updates to keep the public informed.”

This story is breaking and will be updated as officials provide more information.