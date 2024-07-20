On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SEARCH & RESCUES

Diver at Porcupine Dam never resurfaced, search underway

Jul 20, 2024, 3:56 PM | Updated: 3:59 pm

A search and rescue member is brought off the mountain by the DPS helicopter. (Scott G. Winterton/D...

A search and rescue member is brought off the mountain by the DPS helicopter. (Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News)

(Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — A “young male” was seen diving from the cliffs at Porcupine Dam Saturday and didn’t resurface, according to a release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., Cache County deputies, search and rescue teams, Utah Department of Public Safety’s helicopter, and dive units began their search.

The Sheriff’s Office asked the public to avoid the area to help officials search “without hindrance.”

“We understand the concern and anxiety this incident may cause within the community. As soon as more information becomes available, we will provide updates to keep the public informed.”

This story is breaking and will be updated as officials provide more information.

KSL 5 TV Live

Search & Rescues

An Emery County Sheriff's officer and his K-9 Kip, who found a missing woman with dementia. (Utah D...

Carlysle Price

Woman with dementia gone missing, saved by her dog’s bark

A woman with dementia who went missing was rescued after her dog's bark lead officials to her location.

23 hours ago

After an above-average year for snow totals, the Utah Avalanche Center has released a report detail...

Alexander Campbell

After year of high snowpack, Utah Avalanche Center released findings from the season

Following a promising year for snow, the Utah Avalanche Center has released a report detailing findings and statistics from the 2023-2024 season.

25 days ago

Search and rescue crews at the entrance of Frary Peak trail....

Michael Houck

4 teen hikers rescued after getting lost in fog on Antelope Island

Four teenagers needed help off an Antelope Island trail after a thick fog caused them to get lost Tuesday evening. 

7 months ago

Craig Gordon (right) meeting Matt Long (left) for the first time after the tragic avalanche....

Alex Cabrero

20 years after fatal avalanche, an investigator and survivor meet for the first time

A survivor of the fatal avalanche near the Sundance Ski Resort in 2003 met the man who started an avalanche awareness program because of that incident.

7 months ago

The Provo Police Department says thermal technology helped them save a young man who was lost while...

Shelby Lofton

Thermal technology helping Provo police get to stranded hikers quicker

The Provo Police Department says thermal technology helped them save a young man who was lost while hiking Sunday night.

7 months ago

helicopter hovers above a paraglider crash on a snow-covered mountain...

Andrew Adams and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Rescuers airlift man off Mahogany Mountain after Utah County paragliding crash

Rescuers hoisted a paraglider off a Utah County mountain Tuesday night after a crash and said he is expected to recover.

7 months ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Diver at Porcupine Dam never resurfaced, search underway