Sandhurst Fire at Ensign Peak

SALT LAKE CITY — Ensign Peak caught fire Saturday afternoon,

Salt Lake City Fire said an evacuation order is in place for all homes North of Dorchester, Sandhurst Dr., and Twickenham Dr. There’s a voluntary evacuation for those north of Ensign Vista along East Capitol to North Cove.

There will be an evacuation center at the Capitol Building. “Take only the essential items you have ready. Close and lock windows and doors as you leave.”

The wildfire has grown to an estimated 10 acres, according to Utah Fire Info. They reported the fire is visible from Interstate 15, and is threatening radio towers.

Utah Department of Transportation cameras showed the hillside covered in smoke and flames at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Salt Lake City Police Department is asking people to leave the area of Memory Grove Park so fire helicopters can access water to fight the fire.

We are asking people to leave the area of Memory Grove Park so fire helicopters can access water as @slcfire works to gain control of a fire near Ensign Peak. Please avoid the area to allow firefighters enough space to work safely. #SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/W2D4sQc5OM — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) July 20, 2024 The cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.

That area should be avoided for safety.

This story is breaking and will be updated as officials provide more information.