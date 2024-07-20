On the Site:
Sandhurst Fire at Ensign Peak

Jul 20, 2024, 4:44 PM | Updated: 6:54 pm

Ensign Peak covered in smoke and flames Saturday afternoon. (Salt Lake City Fire Department)

Ensign Peak covered in smoke and flames Saturday afternoon. (Salt Lake City Fire Department)

(Salt Lake City Fire Department)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

 

SALT LAKE CITY — Ensign Peak caught fire Saturday afternoon,

Salt Lake City Fire said an evacuation order is in place for all homes North of Dorchester, Sandhurst Dr., and Twickenham Dr. There’s a voluntary evacuation for those north of Ensign Vista along East Capitol to North Cove.

There will be an evacuation center at the Capitol Building. “Take only the essential items you have ready. Close and lock windows and doors as you leave.”

The wildfire has grown to an estimated 10 acres, according to Utah Fire Info. They reported the fire is visible from Interstate 15, and is threatening radio towers.

Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City on fire Saturday. (Deseret News) Ensign Peak covered in smoke and flames Saturday afternoon. (Salt Lake City Fire Department)

Utah Department of Transportation cameras showed the hillside covered in smoke and flames at approximately 4:40 p.m.

UDOT camera show Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City is on fire. (UDOT)

Salt Lake City Police Department is asking people to leave the area of Memory Grove Park so fire helicopters can access water to fight the fire.

That area should be avoided for safety.

This story is breaking and will be updated as officials provide more information.

