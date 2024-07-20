On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Sunny Choi Ready To Take On Paris With Team USA, Elevate Sport Of Breaking

Jul 20, 2024, 5:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYSunny Choi has always been a big dreamer and it has led her to Paris with a chance to earn an Olympic medal with Team USA.

Breaking is a new addition to the Olympic program in 2024. Choi and the U.S. have a chance to make history with a spot on the podium.

What is Breaking?

Team USA describes the sport of breaking as “a core element of hip-hop, a culture based in DJing, MCing, breaking and graffiti.”

During her freshman year of college, Choi picked up breaking and “fell in love with the physical challenges of the dance in combination with the artistic elements of creativity and self-expression,” according to TeamUSA.com.

RELATED: Sunny Choi Leads Team USA Breaking Into Paris Summer Olympics

Sunny Choi Looks To “Carry Forward” Breaking Legacy

As a new Olympic event, the tone will be set in Paris.

Millions of people will be introduced to the sport as it makes its debut on the biggest stage. Choi is excited for the opportunity as she feels breaking is so different from any other sport and the training proves that.

“The thing that I find to be so interesting about breaking that makes it so different from other sports,” Choi said. “In other sports, you’re training for one set of options where you know exactly what your body is going to do. In breaking, you don’t. It requires you to prepare your body to move in any which way at any given time.”

After finding great success at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games, breaking has already shown that it can gain traction with fans.

Choi is excited to wear red, white, and blue as the Olympic era for breaking begins.

“I’m super honored and grateful to represent the U.S. and carry forward the legacy of where breaking started,” Choi said.

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Summer Games will be held in Paris from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TV, KSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Officially Waive Guard Russell Westbrook

The Utah Jazz officially waived Russell Westbrook on Saturday, clearing the way for the veteran guard to join his next team via free agency.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ashleigh Johnson Credits Siblings’ Challenges For Shaping Her Olympic Journey

U.S. water polo goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson grew up with four siblings who constantly challenged her and pushed her to be her best.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mike Trout To Carry Out Rehab Assignment With Salt Lake Bees

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is returning from injury and one of the next steps is to get back up to speed with the Salt Lake Bees.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Misses Cut After Dreadful Second Round At British Open

Utah native and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau fell apart in the second round of the British Open which led to him missing the cut.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Gymnast Asher Hong Looks To Bring Team USA To Podium In Paris

U.S. gymnast Asher Hong looks to get Team USA back on the podium in his Olympic debut at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

1 day ago

Utah State University terminated football coach Blake Anderson Thursday. (Associated Press)...

KSL Sports

Blake Anderson’s Representation Releases Part Of Response To Utah State University

Former Utah State football head coach Blake Anderson's legal team released parts of his 70-page response to Utah State University.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Sunny Choi Ready To Take On Paris With Team USA, Elevate Sport Of Breaking