Sunny Choi Ready To Take On Paris With Team USA, Elevate Sport Of Breaking

SALT LAKE CITY – Sunny Choi has always been a big dreamer and it has led her to Paris with a chance to earn an Olympic medal with Team USA.

Breaking is a new addition to the Olympic program in 2024. Choi and the U.S. have a chance to make history with a spot on the podium.

Sunny Choi is the first American woman to qualify for breaking’s Olympic debut. She could bring home one of the first Olympic medals in the sport at the #ParisOlympics. pic.twitter.com/Hy1KMG6gMN — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) November 22, 2023

What is Breaking?

Team USA describes the sport of breaking as “a core element of hip-hop, a culture based in DJing, MCing, breaking and graffiti.”

During her freshman year of college, Choi picked up breaking and “fell in love with the physical challenges of the dance in combination with the artistic elements of creativity and self-expression,” according to TeamUSA.com.

RELATED: Sunny Choi Leads Team USA Breaking Into Paris Summer Olympics

Sunny Choi Looks To “Carry Forward” Breaking Legacy

As a new Olympic event, the tone will be set in Paris.

Millions of people will be introduced to the sport as it makes its debut on the biggest stage. Choi is excited for the opportunity as she feels breaking is so different from any other sport and the training proves that.

“The thing that I find to be so interesting about breaking that makes it so different from other sports,” Choi said. “In other sports, you’re training for one set of options where you know exactly what your body is going to do. In breaking, you don’t. It requires you to prepare your body to move in any which way at any given time.”

“It’s so important so that other people can see my story and similar stories and feel like it’s okay to be you.” Breaker Sunny Choi talks embracing her unique background. #AANHPIamplified pic.twitter.com/OimbF4Lg93 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) May 28, 2024

After finding great success at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games, breaking has already shown that it can gain traction with fans.

Choi is excited to wear red, white, and blue as the Olympic era for breaking begins.

“I’m super honored and grateful to represent the U.S. and carry forward the legacy of where breaking started,” Choi said.

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Summer Games will be held in Paris from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TV, KSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL