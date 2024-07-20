Ashleigh Johnson Credits Siblings’ Challenges For Shaping Her Olympic Journey

SALT LAKE CITY – U.S. water polo goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson grew up with four siblings who constantly challenged her and pushed her to be her best.

Although stubborn siblings can be hard to appreciate, Johnson wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“I have four siblings,” Johnson said. “They were the ones who challenged me growing up. We still challenge each other and support each other in life. They were my original team and they’ll be a part of my team forever.”

Born in Miami, Florida, Johnson was set up to be a competitor from day one.

Her three brothers and younger sister all played water polo and didn’t ever make it easy. Johnson recalled growing up in the pool with her siblings and how it ended up helping her in competition.

“Growing up, life was wild,” Johnson said. “We all played water polo and we still play against each other. You can tell when an opponent is hungry and my siblings hunt me down.”

Johnson is a major reason that Team USA women’s water polo has been a force to be reckoned with this century.

The U.S. has never not made the podium in women’s water polo and has won three straight Olympic golds going into 2024.

Even as a decorated Olympian, Johnson stays humble within her family.

“I keep my medal at my mom’s house,” Johnson said. “(It’s) in the trophy case she has for all five of us. It also has the swimming medals and ribbons we got for participating when we were growing up. So, its among the treasures.”

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Summer Games will be held in Paris from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TV, KSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

