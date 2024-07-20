On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Officially Waive Guard Russell Westbrook

Jul 20, 2024, 5:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz officially waived Russell Westbrook on Saturday, clearing the way for the veteran guard to join his next team via free agency.

After the Jazz and Clippers finalized the trade earlier this week, it seemed like only a matter of time until Utah and Westbrook reached a buyout.

Even before the trade, there were reports floating around that Westbrook was eyeing the Denver Nuggets as his next team.

These same reports suggested that both Deandre Jordan and Nikola Jokic had been advocating for Denver to take a chance on the 35-year-old.

At this stage of his career, Westbrook’s biggest impact comes in the locker room. He is a leader with a strong voice that has played on multiple successful teams over his 16-year NBA career.

Westbrook was briefly a member of the Jazz in 2023 when the team acquired him at the trade deadline in the blockbuster transaction that sent Mike Conley to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and a future Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick to Utah.

The Jazz waived Westbrook before ever suiting up for the team, clearing a path for him to sign with the Clippers.

Less than two years later, history repeats itself.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ashleigh Johnson Credits Siblings’ Challenges For Shaping Her Olympic Journey

U.S. water polo goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson grew up with four siblings who constantly challenged her and pushed her to be her best.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sunny Choi Ready To Take On Paris With Team USA, Elevate Sport Of Breaking

Sunny Choi has always been a big dreamer and it has led her to Paris with a chance to earn an Olympic medal with Team USA.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mike Trout To Carry Out Rehab Assignment With Salt Lake Bees

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is returning from injury and one of the next steps is to get back up to speed with the Salt Lake Bees.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Misses Cut After Dreadful Second Round At British Open

Utah native and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau fell apart in the second round of the British Open which led to him missing the cut.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Gymnast Asher Hong Looks To Bring Team USA To Podium In Paris

U.S. gymnast Asher Hong looks to get Team USA back on the podium in his Olympic debut at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

1 day ago

Utah State University terminated football coach Blake Anderson Thursday. (Associated Press)...

KSL Sports

Blake Anderson’s Representation Releases Part Of Response To Utah State University

Former Utah State football head coach Blake Anderson's legal team released parts of his 70-page response to Utah State University.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah Jazz Officially Waive Guard Russell Westbrook