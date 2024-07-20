Utah Jazz Officially Waive Guard Russell Westbrook

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz officially waived Russell Westbrook on Saturday, clearing the way for the veteran guard to join his next team via free agency.

After the Jazz and Clippers finalized the trade earlier this week, it seemed like only a matter of time until Utah and Westbrook reached a buyout.

Even before the trade, there were reports floating around that Westbrook was eyeing the Denver Nuggets as his next team.

These same reports suggested that both Deandre Jordan and Nikola Jokic had been advocating for Denver to take a chance on the 35-year-old.

At this stage of his career, Westbrook’s biggest impact comes in the locker room. He is a leader with a strong voice that has played on multiple successful teams over his 16-year NBA career.

Westbrook was briefly a member of the Jazz in 2023 when the team acquired him at the trade deadline in the blockbuster transaction that sent Mike Conley to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and a future Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick to Utah.

The Jazz waived Westbrook before ever suiting up for the team, clearing a path for him to sign with the Clippers.

Less than two years later, history repeats itself.

