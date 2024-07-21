Fire officials at Sandhurst Fire at Ensign Peak
Jul 20, 2024, 6:33 PM | Updated: 7:11 pm
The state is now changing the drug it plans to use to execute convicted killer Taberone Honie in just a matter of weeks.
2 hours ago
A "young male" was seen diving from the cliffs at Porcupine Dam Saturday and didn't resurface, according to a release from the Cache County Sheriff's Office.
3 hours ago
The review concluded that Anderson violated university policy by failing to report information to the Office of Equity.
4 hours ago
Police say a 12-year-old girl and her friend are safe after fighting off a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap one of the girls.
7 hours ago
Utah Department of Corrections officials say they have found a way to procure a more commonly used drug for the execution of Taberon Dave Honie scheduled for Aug. 8.
8 hours ago
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after police say he shot and seriously injured a 27-year-old man.
11 hours ago
Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.
