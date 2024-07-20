Andres Gomez Puts Real Salt Lake On Top In Rocky Mountain Cup Decider

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – A lot was riding on Real Salt Lake‘s match against Colorado on Saturday but Andres Gomez showed that he thrives under pressure.

It didn’t even take ten minutes for Gomez to find the back of the net and give Real an early 1-0 lead in the rivalry game.

Off a pass from Bryan Oviedo, Gomez pushed up the pitch with Anderson Julio by his side.

Julio got off to a hot start, forcing Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen to make a save in the fifth minute.

However, Gomez called his own number and loaded up from long range. The shot was deflected but still found its way into the left side of the goal.

Gomez has been on a tear all year long but has played especially well in Chicho Arango‘s absence. The 21-year-old has stepped up when needed all season long.

Through 22 games, Gomez has 11 goals and 8 assists.

RSL Looks For Fourth-Straight Rocky Mountain Cup

Real has dominated the club’s biggest rivalry in recent years, claiming the Rocky Mountain Cup in seven of the last eight seasons.

However, this year has looked a bit different.

Colorado defeated RSL at America First Field in March. The rivalry loss must have hurt as the club went on a franchise-record 15-game unbeaten streak over the next three months.

When the two clubs met again, Real scored a season-best five goals to get some home redemption. In that game, the Rapids led 3-2 in the 84th before RSL rattled off three goals in 10 minutes.

With the trophy on the line, Real Salt Lake will face Colorado on their side of the Rocky Mountains for the first time this season.

As things stand before matchday 28, RSL holds the third spot in the West with a record of 12-4-8. They sit two points behind the LA Galaxy in first and are six points from dropping down to fourth.

Colorado lost to the Galaxy on Wednesday and now holds the fifth rank in the conference with a record of 11-9-5.

There is still a path for Real to regain the top spot in the West going into Leagues Cup. If Portland can top the Galaxy and Seattle beats LAFC, RSL just needs to defeat the Rapids.

.@LAGalaxy move into that top spot in the Western Conference. 📈 pic.twitter.com/qgUVrqEbOf — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 18, 2024

However, RSL will be without its top contributor both in Colorado and to start Leagues Cup.

Star striker Chicho Arango is serving a four-game suspension and will be eligible to return against the Houston Dynamo on Monday, August 5.

