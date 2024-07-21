Missing 13-year-old died at Bear Lake

GARDEN CITY — A 13-year-old was pronounced dead at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, after she had gone missing on the East Shore of Bear Lake, according to the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that at approximately 8 p.m., they received calls that she was missing.

“Marine Deputies and boats were in the area within minutes and began searching,” officials reported.

The girl was found, but “despite heroic medical efforts,” she was pronounced dead.

“The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathy to the family. And a heartfelt thanks to all first responders and the public who worked to try and locate the young lady.”

The Sheriff’s Office emphasized the importance of wearing life jackets near bodies of water.

This story is breaking and will be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.