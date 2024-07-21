On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Missing 13-year-old died at Bear Lake

Jul 20, 2024, 10:26 PM | Updated: 10:32 pm

Water levels at Bear Lake are creating less beach space for those wanting to visit the lake. (KSL T...

Water levels at Bear Lake are creating less beach space for those wanting to visit the lake. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

GARDEN CITY — A 13-year-old was pronounced dead at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, after she had gone missing on the East Shore of Bear Lake, according to the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that at approximately 8 p.m., they received calls that she was missing.

“Marine Deputies and boats were in the area within minutes and began searching,” officials reported.

The girl was found, but “despite heroic medical efforts,” she was pronounced dead.

“The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathy to the family. And a heartfelt thanks to all first responders and the public who worked to try and locate the young lady.”

The Sheriff’s Office emphasized the importance of wearing life jackets near bodies of water.

This story is breaking and will be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Tooele Police...

Mark Jones

One person dead in pedestrian-garbage truck collision in Tooele

One person has died Friday following a collision between a garbage truck and a pedestrian, according to the Tooele Police Department.

1 day ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

Ogden Canyon closed to traffic after dump truck rolls over

Traffic in Ogden Canyon is closed Tuesday evening after a dump truck rolled onto its side, according to police.

4 days ago

A woman is dead and her parents in critical condition after temperatures crossed a deadly threshold...

Kiersten Nunez

Young woman dies, parents critical after deadly hike in Snow Canyon

A deadly weekend for hikers in Utah has left three people dead in less than 48 hours, including a father and daughter in Canyonlands.

5 days ago

Three people were killed and four were injured in a crash involving a suburban and a motor home nea...

Mary Culbertson

1 infant and 2 adults killed, 4 injured in head-on crash with motor home near Moab

Three were killed, four injured in a crash involving a motor home and a suburban near Moab.

5 days ago

FILE — police lights...

Mary Culbertson

2 dead, 3 injured in Sanpete County crash

One person is dead and four others injured after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 132.

5 days ago

Excessive heat over the weekend caused road damage on Interstate 15, leading to multiple vehicles b...

Kiersten Nunez

Heat causes Interstate 15 buckling, damages multiple vehicles in Davis County

Excessive heat over the weekend caused road damage on Interstate 15, leading to multiple vehicles being damaged due to buckling pavement and large chunks of concrete.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Missing 13-year-old died at Bear Lake