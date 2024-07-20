Andres Gomez Scores Brace To Even Score Following Weather Delay

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – After waiting nearly two hours to get back on the pitch with a weather delay, Andres Gomez came out firing and found the equalizer.

Gomez scored the first goal of the match in the 9th minute from long range but his second goal was even nicer.

Off a pass from Anderson Julio, Gomez faked a cut to the goalline before resetting at the top of the box.

The move gave him enough space to get a shot off and a perfect strike resulted in a nearly unsavable ball in the top left corner.

Gomez is now up to 12 goals and 8 assists on the season.

Whenever Gomez finds the back of the net, there’s a solid chance he’s going to do it again. He has scored a brace in four matches this year.

Real Salt Lake Looks For Fourth-Straight Rocky Mountain Cup

Real has dominated the club’s biggest rivalry in recent years, claiming the Rocky Mountain Cup in seven of the last eight seasons.

However, this year has looked a bit different.

Colorado defeated RSL at America First Field in March. The rivalry loss must have hurt as the club went on a franchise-record 15-game unbeaten streak over the next three months.

When the two clubs met again, Real scored a season-best five goals to get some home redemption. In that game, the Rapids led 3-2 in the 84th before RSL rattled off three goals in 10 minutes.

With the trophy on the line, Real Salt Lake will face Colorado on their side of the Rocky Mountains for the first time this season.

As things stand before matchday 28, RSL holds the third spot in the West with a record of 12-4-8. They sit two points behind the LA Galaxy in first and are six points from dropping down to fourth.

Colorado lost to the Galaxy on Wednesday and now holds the fifth rank in the conference with a record of 11-9-5.

There is still a path for Real to regain the top spot in the West going into Leagues Cup. If Portland can top the Galaxy and Seattle beats LAFC, RSL just needs to defeat the Rapids.

However, RSL will be without its top contributor both in Colorado and to start Leagues Cup.

Star striker Chicho Arango is serving a four-game suspension and will be eligible to return against the Houston Dynamo on Monday, August 5.

