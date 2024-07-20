Utah State Mourns Loss Of Football Student-Athlete Andre Seldon Jr.

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State Football cornerback Andre Seldon passed away in a tragic accident on Saturday.

Utah State Football took to social media to honor Seldon and give their thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.

The Utah State University community is mourning the death of football student-athlete Andre Seldon Jr. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/cIScmcewp5 — USU Football (@USUFootball) July 21, 2024

Seldon transferred to Utah State earlier this year and had yet to suit up for the Aggies.

The Michigan native started his collegiate career with the Wolverines in his home state in 2020. After getting limited opportunity in the Big Ten, Seldon bet on himself and transferred to New Mexico State.

He was an impact player for the Aggies in 2022 and 2023 which led to him entering the portal once again at the end of last season.

Seldon committed to TCU in January. Something must have changed for him as he switched his commitment to Utah State in May.

TCU defensive back Andre Seldon tells @On3sports he’s committed to Utah State. The former four-star recruit started his career at Michigan. Posted 97 tackles, 11 pass deflections and two interceptions last two seasons at New Mexico State. https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/7w6cuwpCJ7 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) May 10, 2024

No further information has been released on his passing at this time.

