Utah State Mourns Loss Of Football Student-Athlete Andre Seldon Jr.

Jul 20, 2024, 11:07 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State Football cornerback Andre Seldon passed away in a tragic accident on Saturday.

Utah State Football took to social media to honor Seldon and give their thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.

Seldon transferred to Utah State earlier this year and had yet to suit up for the Aggies.

The Michigan native started his collegiate career with the Wolverines in his home state in 2020. After getting limited opportunity in the Big Ten, Seldon bet on himself and transferred to New Mexico State.

He was an impact player for the Aggies in 2022 and 2023 which led to him entering the portal once again at the end of last season.

Seldon committed to TCU in January. Something must have changed for him as he switched his commitment to Utah State in May.

No further information has been released on his passing at this time.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

