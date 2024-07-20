On the Site:
Real Salt Lake Loses Rocky Mountain Cup For First Time Since 2020

Jul 20, 2024, 11:26 PM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo.Real Salt Lake lost a heartbreaker to the Colorado Rapids to end their Rocky Mountain Cup winning streak at three years.

The match had an extended halftime that reached nearly two hours due to a weather delay. The delay looked like it may work in RSL’s favor but an 88th minute penalty kick gave the home side a late lead that proved too much to come back from.

Real Salt Lake will enjoy over a week off before heading into Leagues Cup on Thursday, August 1.

RSL Drops Rocky Mountain Cup Decider In Colorado

The stakes were high for Real Salt Lake in DSG Park with the Rocky Mountain Cup, playoff seeding, and much-needed momentum all on the line.

However, Real came out calm, cool, and collected.

Anderson Julio was the first to get a look on goal in the 5th minute. His shot was on target and forced Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen to make a tough save.

But, the boys in claret and cobalt wouldnt be denied. Less than five minutes later, Andres Gomez ran off on the break and loaded up from long range to give RSL a 1-0 lead.

RELATED: Andres Gomez Puts Real Salt Lake On Top In Rocky Mountain Cup Decider

The next 20 minutes didnt have as much action but Real Salt Lake still managed to hold the advantage.

They took more shots and also baited some Rapids players into committing some unfavorable fouls.

In the 35th minute, the momentum completely shifted. It started with Jonathan Lewis finding the equalizer off a pass from Cole Bassett.

Less than five minutes later, Sam Vines scored from close range to put the Rapids on top. The sold-out crowd in Colorado got louder and louder as the home club took control of the match.

RSL started to scramble a bit, looking for an equalizer of their own before the first half came to an end.

They weren’t able to find it but the halftime stats suggested that RSL just needed to stay consistent.

Both clubs had the same number of shots, shots on goal, and corner kicks through the first 45′. Real Salt Lake absolutely dominated possession, controlling the ball for over 71% of the first half. It just came down to Steffen making one more save than Gavin Beavers.

Just as the second half was about to kick off, a storm started in Colorado.

Lightning and a downpour of rain forced the match to go into a weather delay. After nearly two hours of waiting, the second half was cleared to start at 10:21 p.m. (MST).

RELATED: Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids Match Goes Into Weather Delay

Just minutes into the second half, Gomez showed that even a two-hour break can’t stop him from scoring.

Julio set up Gomez in the box for a rocket into the top left corner.

RELATED: Andres Gomez Scores Brace To Even Score Following Weather Delay

The delay started to look like it would work in the favor of RSL.

The previously sold-out crowd had significantly dwindled. Meanwhile, travelling Real fans appeared to stick it out to watch the club finish the important rivalry game.

For almost 40 minutes following Gomez’s second goal, the clubs went back and forth without too much action.

Then, disaster struck for Real Salt Lake as the 90th minute approached.

Justen Glad was called for a foul in the box, setting up a last minute penalty kick for the Rapids. Bassett stepped up to the spot and drilled it to take a 3-2 lead.

Real was unable to find a stoppage time equalizer as the club fell to rival Colorado for the secodn time this season, 3-2.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

