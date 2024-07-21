On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
LOCAL NEWS

USU mourning loss of student-athlete whose body was found in Porcupine Reservoir

Jul 21, 2024, 9:00 AM | Updated: 2:21 pm

Adre Seldon Jr. is pictured in his gear ahead of the Utah State University 2024 football season. (Utah State University)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


PARADISE, Cache County — A young man who had been diving at Porcupine Reservoir didn’t resurface after his last dive Saturday, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said. His body was located in the water late Saturday evening.

The young man was identified as Utah State University football player Andre Seldon Jr.

“Our initial investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident as multiple witnesses recount the same information,” said Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi, with the sheriff’s office.

His body was located by the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

USU leadership said its students and staff were “devastated” after his sudden death.

FILE – Porcupine reservoir. (Courtesty: Mike Burke)

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” said interim head coach Nate Dreiling.“Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

According to USU, Seldon joined the football program in 2024 and was scheduled to begin classes in the fall semester. He had played two seasons at New Mexico State University with Dreiling before making the move. Before that, he spent two seasons at Michigan, where he attended high school.

“Our Utah State University Athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr.,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabau. “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Andre.”

USU mourning loss of student-athlete whose body was found in Porcupine Reservoir