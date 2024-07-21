On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
UTAH FIREWATCH

33 Utah firefighters to deploy in Oregon through emergency compact law

Jul 21, 2024, 1:04 PM

West Valley City firefighters on the parking lot of the strip mall....

FILE - West Valley City firefighters on the parking lot of a strip mall. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SALT LAKE CITY — Thirty-three Utah firefighters are set to deploy to Oregon due to a “specific state-to-state request” through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The firefighters will be taken from nine fire departments across Utah, and they’ll be departing from West Valley Sunday after 2 p.m., the DPS said. Their deployment is set to last for approximately 16 days. The group consists of two task force leaders, two task force leader trainees and support personnel.

“Although this group will be deploying, Utah still has the resources we need to respond to fires in Utah,” the DPS said, in a statement. “However, this EMAC group can be recalled at any time during the deployment, if necessary.”

The Division of Emergency Management within the DPS said Utah offered further resources in exchange for financial reimbursement, which the state of Oregon accepted. Subsequently, eight engines and two water tenders from Draper, Provo, West Valley City, Murray, Park City, Orem, North Tooele County and Weber County fire departments and Unified Fire Authority.

The DPS said the request came after Utah’s assistance in recent years brought success.

“Utah stands ready, willing and able to help a state in need,” the DPS said.

