On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

One dead after semitruck, RV collided on I-70 in Grand County

Jul 21, 2024, 1:22 PM

A man and young girl were injured following a motorcycle accident on Tuesday....

FILE — Police lights (Grand County)

(Grand County)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

THOMPSON SPRINGS, Grand County — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 70 involving a semitruck and an RV, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Michael Gordon said the semitruck was traveling east near milepost 200, near Utah’s border with Colorado. Just before 5 a.m., the semitruck driver veered left off the roadway for an unknown reason.

Gordon said the driver overcorrected to the left, and subsequently overturned the semitruck which then landed in the second lane. An RV traveling in that lane then hit the semitruck. Gordon said it was a passenger in the RV who died.

No further information was given on how many occupants were in the RV, or if there were any known injuries to the drivers or other possible passengers.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - President Joe Biden participates in a briefing in the Oval Office of the White House, Dec. 2...

Mary Culbertson

Utah leadership reacts to Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race

Following President Biden's announcement that he would stop his reelection campaign, leaders in Salt Lake City offered their thoughts.

2 minutes ago

FILE -The Lucin Cutoff is seen in a flight over the Great Salt Lake on April 9, 2024. (Scott G Wint...

Mary Culbertson

Plane goes down in field near Great Salt Lake

A plane went down in a Weber County field. Authorities said there were no injuries.

23 minutes ago

West Valley City firefighters on the parking lot of the strip mall....

Mary Culbertson

33 Utah firefighters to deploy in Oregon through emergency compact law

Thirty-three firefighters are being deployed to Oregon through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

1 hour ago

Adre Seldon Jr. is pictured in his gear ahead of the Utah State University 2024 football season. (U...

Mary Culbertson

USU mourning the loss of student-athlete whose body was found in Porcupine Reservoir

The body of a football player at Utah State University was found after he had been diving at a reservoir and didn't resurface.

5 hours ago

Water levels at Bear Lake are creating less beach space for those wanting to visit the lake. (KSL T...

Carlysle Price

Missing 13-year-old found dead at Bear Lake

A 13-year-old was pronounced dead at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, after she had gone missing on the East Shore of Bear Lake, according to the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office.

16 hours ago

Jerry Brovee addresses the media. (Photo by Hans Koepsell/Deseret News)...

Amy Donaldson

Former Utah State Administrator Jerry Bovee Disputes School’s Accusations, Recounts Firing

When the pain of being fired from a job that was more of an identity than a paycheck feels unbearable, Jerry Bovee summons the reason he ever started chasing his dream of being a college athletic director.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

One dead after semitruck, RV collided on I-70 in Grand County