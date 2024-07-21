One dead after semitruck, RV collided on I-70 in Grand County

THOMPSON SPRINGS, Grand County — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 70 involving a semitruck and an RV, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Michael Gordon said the semitruck was traveling east near milepost 200, near Utah’s border with Colorado. Just before 5 a.m., the semitruck driver veered left off the roadway for an unknown reason.

Gordon said the driver overcorrected to the left, and subsequently overturned the semitruck which then landed in the second lane. An RV traveling in that lane then hit the semitruck. Gordon said it was a passenger in the RV who died.

No further information was given on how many occupants were in the RV, or if there were any known injuries to the drivers or other possible passengers.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.