How To Watch, Stream, Listen To 2024 Paris Olympics Events

Jul 21, 2024, 11:47 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 Summer Olympics are here and it’s never been easier to stay caught up with all the action from Paris.

Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to all Olympic events at the 2024 Games.

About 2024 Paris Games

Paris was selected to host the Olympics at the 131st International Olympic Committee Session in September 2017.

Paris is the second city to host the Summer Olympics three times (1900, 1924, 2024), joining London (1908, 1948, 2012). France has hosted six total Olympic Games.

The majority of events will take place in Paris but 16 other cities in France and one subsite in Tahiti will also get some Olympic run.

The Paris Olympics will run from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, August 11. Some competitions will begin on Wednesday, July 24.

How To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics

A full Olympic schedule with times and networks can be found here.

Ways to Watch:

Streaming

USA Network

NBC

E!

Peacock

Fubo

Sling TV

Mobile/Streaming Devices

NBC App

USA Network App

Olympics App

KSL Sports Zone

Listen live on the KSL Sports Zone for periodic updates from the Summer Games

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

