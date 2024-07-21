On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Biden will not seek reelection

Jul 21, 2024, 12:03 PM | Updated: 12:32 pm

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, July 16, 202...

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, July 16, 2024. Democrats at the highest levels are making a critical push for Biden to reconsider his election bid. Former President Barack Obama has privately expressed concerns to Democrats about Biden's candidacy. And Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi privately warned Biden that Democrats could lose the ability to seize control in the House if he didn't step away from the race. Biden says he's not dropping out believing he's best to beat the Republican Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL WILLIAMS, CNN


KSLTV.com

UPDATE: President Joe Biden announced his endorsement for Kamala Harris approximately 30 minutes after his initial announcement.

(CNN)President Joe Biden says he is not seeking reelection in a letter posted to X on his official account. Biden says he will speak to the nation later this week in more detail.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden wrote. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden’s departure capped off weeks of concern about the 81-year-old president’s stamina and mental capabilities and skepticism of his ability to effectively campaign against Trump and govern the country for another four years. Biden’s decision is also likely to raise questions about his ability to fulfill the duties of the presidency for the remainder of his term.

It’s the first time a US president has dropped out of a reelection run in decades, recalling memories of President Lyndon Johnson deciding against seeking a second full term in 1968 – though Biden’s decision comes months later in the campaign than Johnson’s announcement. It’s also the latest shocking development in a highly charged political campaign that has included an attempt on Trump’s life.

But not even the attempted assassination and its tumultuous effect on the race could pause the loss of support Biden was facing among congressional Democrats who became increasingly convinced that a wipeout in November would also drown their down-ballot contests as well.

It sets the stage for the conclusion to a political career that has spanned a half-century, one that saw Biden enter as one of the youngest senators in US history and exit as its oldest president.

Age and questions about the president’s mental faculties had been Biden’s biggest political liability since he first ran against Trump in 2020. Biden’s disastrous performance at a June 27 CNN debate – during which the president spoke softly, carried a glazed-over look and at one point appeared to lose his train of thought mid-sentence while his opponent delivered an animated, while mainly fact-free performance – brought those concerns to the forefront of the political conversation and ultimately doomed his reelection push.

Biden’s campaign had asked for the June debate in the hopes that it would force voters to tune into the race – and what Biden has said is at stake if Trump regained the White House – earlier than usual. But that strategy appeared to backfire as the president solidified what had been the most persistent concern about his candidacy.

The president’s performance shocked his donors, closest allies and the 50 million Americans who saw Biden stumble throughout the 90-minute debate, the most extensive exposure to an unscripted Biden since the last round of general-election debates four years ago. It left the White House and Biden campaign in a frenzied scramble to explain away his condition – at first, blaming it on a cold, before days later saying the president had been jet lagged by his international travel that wrapped up about 12 days prior to the debate.

The president’s surrogates and campaign officials sought to soothe Democratic anxieties, hurriedly calling meetings with donors and top supporters to assure them that Biden’s performance was the product of one bad night and ask them to consider it in the context of his three-and-a-half-year presidency.

The president himself recognized how poorly the night had gone almost immediately; at a campaign rally the next day, he sought to promote an animated and energized image that had largely been absent from the debate stage.

“I don’t walk as easy as I used to,” Biden said. “I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done.”

But the damage had already been done.

By the Monday after the debate, murmurs about replacing Biden on the ticket had grown into a full public conversation. The mood in the White House and at Biden’s campaign headquarters in Wilmington had turned sour. Biden, seeking to assert his control over his campaign and the presidency, delivered brief remarks that evening on the Supreme Court’s immunity decision earlier that day, asking voters to “dissent” in a rare political overture from the White House.

The next day, Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas became the first member of Congress from Biden’s own party to ask him to drop out. The fractures in Biden’s support have grown steadily wider every day since. By the time Biden exited the race dozens of lawmakers had asked him to bow out.

So had major donors. Actor George Clooney, who has known Biden for years and was one of Hollywood’s biggest boosters of the president, said in a July 10 New York Times opinion piece that Democrats “are not going to win in November with this president” and called for the party to pick a new nominee.

Biden was initially defiant that he would remain in the race. But as the defections in his base of support continued, and leading Democrats in Congress continued to have difficult conversations with the president about his odds against Trump and the damaging effect he might have on down-ballot Democrats in competitive races, Biden opened himself up more to the idea of dropping out of the race.

In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on July 5, Biden laughed off questions about his political future and said only the “Lord Almighty” could convince him to drop from the race.

Days later, Stephanopoulos candidly told a passerby that he also didn’t think Biden could serve another four years.

Biden told reporters at a NATO news conference he would drop out if polls showed he could not win. About a week later, he said he would reevaluate whether to stay in if he had “some medical condition that emerged” and doctors told him that would be an issue. The next day, the White House announced that Biden had Covid-19.

The attempt on Trump’s life July 13 briefly stemmed the flow of congressional Democrats calling for Biden to drop out and pulled the national attention away from his faltering presidential campaign. But the reprieve didn’t last long. Rep. Adam Schiff on July 17 became the first House Democrat to call on Biden to step down since the assassination attempt and more followed in the ensuing days.

Biden’s evolution on his future as the party’s nominee tracked closely with efforts among his biggest allies to convince him the path to victory was narrow. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Biden weeks after his debate that polls showed he could not win.

A senior Democratic adviser told CNN the president was becoming “receptive” to conversations about him stepping aside: “He’s gone from saying, ‘Kamala can’t win,’ to ‘Do you think Kamala can win?”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

The San Juan Public Safety Building in Monticello is pictured on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Kristin...

Daniel Woodruff

San Juan County attorney position to become vacant again

For the second time in just over two years, San Juan County is losing its top prosecutor.

2 days ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service a...

Holmes Lybrand, Kristen Holmes, Evan Perez and Zachary Cohen, CNN

Secret Service boosts and rethinks security for first Trump-Vance rally and campaign

The U.S. Secret Service is scrambling to increase security ahead of former President Donald Trump’s first campaign rally since the failed assassination attempt on his life last week, sources familiar with the planning told CNN.

2 days ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday he will endorse and vote for Donald Trump this fall — a dramati...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Gov. Spencer Cox issues reversal, says he will vote for and endorse Donald Trump

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday he will endorse and vote for Donald Trump this fall — a dramatic reversal from just last week when he said he wouldn’t vote for the former president. The change comes shortly after the attempted assassination of Trump — who is the Republican presidential nominee — last weekend in Butler, […]

2 days ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, July 16, 202...

Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro, Michael Balsamo and Aamer Madhani

Biden’s campaign chair acknowledges support ‘slippage’ but says he’s staying in the race

President Joe Biden’s campaign is insisting anew he's not stepping aside. Biden's campaign chair on Friday acknowledged “slippage” in support but told MSNBC the campaign sees “multiple paths” to beating Republican Donald Trump.

2 days ago

Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox ride in a cattle drive through downtown Salt Lake City to ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘We need more community’: Why Cox says this Pioneer Day can be unifying for Utahns

It seemed that everyone in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday morning wanted to take a picture or grab a video of the moment as Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox rode through city streets, leading a Texas longhorn cattle herd behind them. Cox hopes this holiday can be a unifying one.

3 days ago

Phil Lyman, governor candidate, speaks during the Utah Republican Party state nominating convention...

Brian Carlson

Phil Lyman challenges signature gathering process

State Representative Phil Lyman challenged the signature gathering process, the committee voted four to one Thursday and agreed to the disappointment of Lyman and his supporters.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Biden will not seek reelection