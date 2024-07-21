BYU Athletes Set To Compete In 2024 Paris Olympics

PARIS – The 2024 Paris Olympics will have strong representation from BYU.

Here’s a rundown of the nine BYU athletes competing throughout the summer games.

The Paris Olympics begin on July 26 and go until August 11. You can watch coverage on KSL 5 TV and various NBC networks.

Nine athletes at the Paris Olympics will represent BYU athletics

The nine athletes from BYU competed on the men’s and women’s track and field/cross country teams, along with men’s and women’s basketball. One of the nine athletes (James Corrigan) is a current BYU athlete.

KSL Sports will have coverage in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics

KSL Sports’ Sam Farnsworth from KSL 5 TV will be in Paris, providing coverage throughout the games. Alex Cabrero and Tamara Vaifanua will also be in Paris with reports and features.

James Corrigan, 3000-meter Steeplechase

Corrigan is a current athlete at BYU. He’s a sophomore out of Los Angeles, California. The Mechanical Engineering major will run alongside BYU alum Kenneth Rooks in the 3000-meter Steeplechase.

August 5, 11:00 a.m. (MT): Round 1

August 7, 1:40 p.m. (MT): Final

Jimmer Fredette, Team USA 3×3 Basketball

BYU basketball legend Jimmer Fredette wants to add a Gold Medal to his decorated hoops career. He’s taking the court to represent Team USA in 3×3. It’s only the second Olympics with 3×3 basketball.

Fredette will be on a team with Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox, and Dylan Travis.

July 30, 2:35 p.m. (MT): Pool play vs. Serbia

July 31, 2:35 p.m. (MT): Pool play vs. Poland

August 1, 11 a.m. (MT): Pool play vs. Lithuania

August 1, 3:05 p.m. (MT): Pool play vs. Latvia

August 2, 10:35 a.m. (MT): Pool play vs. France

August 2, 2:35 p.m. (MT): Pool play vs. China

August 4, 11:05 a.m. (MT): Pool play vs. Netherlands

Rory Linkletter, Team Canada Marathon

Linkletter qualified for the Paris Olympics after a personal best time of 2:08:01 at the Seville Marathon earlier this year. The former BYU standout grew up in Herriman, Utah, after being born in Calgary, Alberta.

August 10, 12:01 a.m. (MT): Men’s Marathon Final

Conner Mantz, Team USA Marathon

The former BYU and Sky View High grad won the U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trial earlier this year. Mantz will be alongside former BYU teammate Clayton Young on Team USA’s Marathon squad.

August 10, 12:01 a.m. (MT): Men’s Marathon Final

Whittni Orton Morgan, Team USA 5000-meter

A former National Champion at BYU, Morgan worked her way onto Team USA after a season-best team in the 5000-meter race in Eugene, Oregon, last month. She earned the third spot on the team.

August 2, 10:10 a.m. (MT): Round 1

August 5, 1:10 p.m. (MT): Final

Kenneth Rooks, Team USA 3000-meter Steeplechase

Rooks was the viral steeplechase runner who, in 2023, earned gold at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championship. He will be competing alongside fellow BYU alum James Corrigan.

Stephanie Rovetti, Team USA Rugby Sevens

Former BYU women’s basketball player Stephanie Rovetti is a member of Team USA’s Rugby Sevens squad. She took on rugby at the age of 24.

July 28, 8:30 a.m. (MT): Pool Play vs. Japan

July 28, 12 p.m. (MT): Pool Play vs. Brazil

July 29, 7:30 a.m. (MT): Pool Play vs. France

Courtney Wayment-Smith, Team USA 3000-meter Steeplechase

Wayment ran a personal best of 9:06.50 in the 3000-meter Steeplechase to qualify for her first Olympic games.

A heart full of gratitude for things seen and unseen. This one was hard. This one was special. This will never be forgotten. Now can call myself an Olympian… Let’s go to Paris 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/c9C4d4QpTQ — Courtney Wayment (@CourtsASport20) July 3, 2024

August 4, 2:00 a.m. (MT): Round 1

August 6, 1:10 p.m. (MT): Final

Clayton Young, Team USA Marathon

Young finished second in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials earlier this year. He will compete alongside former BYU teammate Conner Mantz.

