Plane goes down in field near Great Salt Lake

HOOPER, Weber County — A small plane crashed in a Weber County field near the Great Salt Lake Sunday, Weber Fire Authority said. Fire officials said there were no injuries.

David Reed with Weber Fire Authority said there were two occupants in the plane when it was grounded Sunday afternoon. He said the cause of the grounding was still unknown.

The condition of the plane is also unknown, and Reed said the events surrounding its landing are being investigated.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.