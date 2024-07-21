Utah leadership reacts to Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race

SALT LAKE CITY — Among other leaders and organizations, the Utah Democratic Party responded to the president’s announcement by thanking him for his leadership in the Oval Office.

It said further the party would continue to work to defeat Donald Trump in November.

The chair of the Utah Democratic Party Diane Lewis released the following statement:

President Biden is one of the most transformational presidents in the history of our country. From leading our country through the COVID-19 pandemic, to supporting democracy abroad, to defending our reproductive freedoms and civil rights, the Biden-Harris Administration has led America through some of its darkest moments. President Biden’s historic 1.7 trillion dollar investment in American infrastructure helped create 11 million new jobs added since he took office. From the American Rescue Plan to the CHIPS Act, President Biden’s legislative agenda has promoted a thriving economy. In Utah, the Biden-Harris Administration invested 3.5 billion dollars in our infrastructure, including 370 million dollars in expanding rural internet access and 158 million dollars in our airports. President Biden has forgiven 710 million dollars of student debt owed by Utahns. He’s invested tens of millions of dollars in pollution cleanup, protections for native ecosystems, and rural energy projects. Utah is stronger because of President Biden, and the Utah Democratic Party and I are so thankful for his leadership. It is critical that Democrats remain united against Donald Trump, and that we keep his MAGA agenda from undoing all of President Biden’s accomplishments. We remain dedicated to getting Democrats elected across our cities, our state, and our country.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall responded on X by stating the decision “must have been one of the hardest of his life.”

I’m forever grateful for President Biden’s lifetime of public service. His decision today must have been one of the hardest of his life. The motive is, truly, from a deep and unshakable love for our country. ❤️ https://t.co/rphqxHaX6o — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) July 21, 2024

The chair of the Utah Republican Party Robert Axson issued the following the statement:

The Democrat Party is finally admitting what everyone could see for years, no one more than Kamala Harris. Along with Jill Biden, Harris was best positioned to see how dire things were. The truth is that the Dems don’t trust Americans to vet candidates. Now Dem Party bosses will make the choice – how democratic. What a disservice to the process and a clear disregard for the American public. Biden has made a series of disastrous decisions in the last four years and we’ll never know how wittingly or unwittingly he made them, but perhaps now he can receive the treatment and rest he needs.

KSL TV has reached out to Gov. Spencer Cox’s office for comment. The president’s decision to withdraw came just days after Cox stated he had swapped his vote and endorsed Donald Trump as his preferred candidate over Biden.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.