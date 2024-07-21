First Glimpse At BYU Football Newcomers In Game Day Uniforms

PROVO, Utah – The 2024 BYU football season is approaching.

Fall camp kicks off next week, and the season opener against Southern Illinois will be August 31.

The dawn of a new season ushers in a new wave of newcomers to the BYU football newcomers.

A total of 22 newcomers are on BYU’s roster entering fall camp.

Last week, the realities of these newcomers being BYU Cougars took another step forward as they participated in a photo shoot with BYU’s in-house marketing, communication, and social media teams.

Even BYU mascot Cosmo participated in the photo shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmo Cougar (@cosmo_cougar)

The photo shoot allowed the newcomers to don the threads they will wear at BYU this fall.

Some players shared pictures from their time in front of the camera in their new BYU gear.

Therrian Alexander, CB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕟 “ᴛʀᴇ“ 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣 𝕀𝕀𝕀 (ʟɪʟ ᴛʜᴇʀʀɪᴀɴ) (@therriannn)

Alexander was a top priority in BYU’s recruiting efforts for the 2024 class. He participated in spring practices.

Gerry Bohanon, QB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BYU Football (@byufootball)

Bohanon is battling with Jake Retzlaff for the top quarterback spot to lead the program in 2024. He transferred in from USF and before that was at Baylor.

Choe Bryant-Strother, LB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Choé Bryant-Strother (@33.cbs)

Choe Bryant-Strother, the younger brother of former BYU basketball star Elijah Bryant, transferred to BYU after spring practices from UCLA.

Kini Fonohema, DE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kinilau fonohema (@kinilauu)

Fonohema picked BYU over Utah and Oregon State on Signing Day last December.

Cody Hagen, WR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cody (@_codyhagen_)

Hagen was a heralded four-star prospect out of Corner Canyon High School in the class of 2022. For the past two years, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Isaiah Jatta, OL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaiah Jatta 🇬🇲 (@jwoothie)

Jatta signed with BYU this past spring after spending one season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Noah Moeaki, TE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by noah moeaki (@noah.moeaki)

Moeaki was BYU’s first commit in the 2022 recruiting class. For the past two years, he has served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Tei Nacua, WR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tei Nacua (@3xclusive.tei)

The younger brother of former BYU stars Puka, Kai, and Samson Nacua, Tei Nacua, signed BYU on Signing Day last December.

Faletau Satuala, S

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faletau Satuala (@faletau11satuala)

Satuala was the highest-rated recruit in BYU’s 2024 recruiting class. He’s one of the highest-rated prospects BYU has signed in the internet era. Satuala will begin his BYU career this fall at the safety position.

Luke To’omalatai, DT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUKE (@lukereeseraymo)

To’omalatai comes to BYU after two seasons playing at the JUCO level. Last year at Long Beach City College, he had 8.5 sacks.

Ikiniasio Tupou, OL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌴iki🌴 (@iki.tupou)

Tupou was a highly sought-after prospect on the West Coast. He picked BYU over offers from Big 12, Big Ten, and ACC programs.

Tyler West, WR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler West (@tyler_west34_)

West committed to BYU as a preferred walk-on. He was a highly productive athlete at Crimson Cliffs High School in Utah.

Prince Zombo, WR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P (@princezombo2)

Zombo is a preferred walk-on from Peoria, Arizona. Last season, Zombo greyshirted before competing in spring practices this past March.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper