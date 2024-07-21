Every Utah Local That Will Compete At 2024 Paris Olympics
Jul 21, 2024, 2:57 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – There are over 30 athletes with ties to the state of Utah who are set to put their talents on display at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
From local college graduates to natives and professional athletes, here is the full list of Utahns at the 2024 Summer Games.
Every Olympian With Connection To The Beehive State
Maka Unufe
Utah connection: Provo native
Born in Provo in 1991, Unufe played American football in high school before transitioning to rugby. He played for the Utah Warriors at the Club 7s Nationals in 2011 and has been a member of the U.S. national rugby sevens team for over 10 years.
Taylor Booth
Utah connection: Eden native
Booth was born in Eden, Utah, and was in the Real Salt Lake youth academy before moving to Germany at 17 years old. Booth currently plays for Utrecht in the Netherlands and will make his Olympic debut with the U.S. National Team.
Macey Fraser, Mina Tanaka, Ify Onumonu, and Amandine Henry
Utah connection: Utah Royals players
Four Utah Royals players will represent their countries in Paris this summer. Fraser (New Zealand), Tanaka (Japan), Onumonu (Nigeria), and Henry (France) will all get started in Women’s Soccer pool play on Thursday, July 25.
Lexi Lagan
Utah connection: University of Utah graduate
Lagan was born in Nevada and attended Utah from 2011 to 2017. Competing in the 10m and 25m Women’s Air Pistol Shooting event, Lagan is the first Olympic Marksman from the University of Utah.
Haley Batten
Utah connection: Park City native
Born in Park City, Batten fell in love with biking from a young age. She has found a lot of success in recent competitions and will look for her first Olympic medal in the Women’s Mountain Bike race in Paris.
Stephanie Rovetti and Alex Sedrick
Utah connection: BYU graduate/Salt Lake City native
Rovetti was born in Nevada and attended BYU. Sedrick was born in Salt Lake City and attended Herriman High School before going off to Life University in Georgia. Both are members of the U.S. national women’s rugby sevens team.
Kim Gaucher, Michelle Plouffe, and Paige Crozon
Utah connection: University of Utah graduates
Gaucher, Plouffe, and Crozon all played basketball at the University of Utah and went on to have successful professional careers. Gaucher is coaching the Canadian Women’s 3×3 Basketball team with both Plouffe and Crozon on the roster.
Jimmer Fredette
Utah connection: BYU graduate
Fredette needs little introduction. He attended BYU and went on to be a lottery pick in the NBA draft before eventually finding most of his success overseas. Fredette will suit up for the U.S. Men’s 3×3 Basketball team.
Whittni Orton Morgan
Utah connection: Panguitch native and BYU graduate
The Utah 2016 Female Athlete of the Year will make her Olympic debut for Team USA in the 5000 meter. As a Cougar, Morgan earned 10 All-American awards and won the 2021 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championship individual title.
Grant Fisher
Utah connection: Park City resident
Fisher was born in Canada and attended Stanford University. Since 2023, he has lived in Park City to be trained by Coach Mike Scannell. Fisher will compete in the Men’s 10,000 meter.
Courtney Wayment
Utah connection: Layton native and BYU graduate
As a high school and college athlete in Utah, Wayment stacked up the accolades. She was the 2016 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year, a three-time UHSAA state champion, an eight-time All-American, and a four-time NCAA D1 champion. Wayment will compete in the Women’s 300-meter Steeplechase in Paris.
Colin Duffy and Jesse Gruper
Utah connection: Salt Lake City residents
Duffy and Gruper both live and train in Utah currently and will compete in Men’s Sport Climbing at the 2024 Olympics.
Emma Hunt and Piper Kelly
Utah connection: Salt Lake City residents
It’s a similar story for Hunt and Kelly. They both live in Utah and will compete in Women’s Sport Climbing early next month.
James Corrigan and Kenneth Rooks
Utah connection: BYU Track & Field
Corrigan and Rooks are both Cougars looking to take on the Men’s 3000-meter Steeplechase. Corrigan is a junior from Los Angeles, California, and Rooks is a senior from Walla Walla, Washington.
Brooke Raboutou and Natalia Grossman
Utah connection: Salt Lake City resident
Salt Lake City is a hot spot for aspiring climbers. Raboutou and Grossman both currently live in Utah and will compete in Women’s Sport Climbing alongside Hunt and Kelly.
Simone Plourde
Utah connection: BYU/Utah Cross Country and Track & Field
Plourde attended both Utah and BYU and will represent Canada in the Women’s 1500-meter next month.
Zach Hammer and Sam Watson
Utah connection: Salt Lake City resident
Hammer and Watson are two more male sports climbers who currently live and train in Salt Lake City.
Chari Hawkins
Utah connection: Utah State graduate
Hawkins is a former Aggie who will compete in the Women’s Heptathlon at the Paris Games. She will take on seven events over two days on August 8 and 9.
Josefine Eriksen
Utah connection: University of Utah graduate
Eriksen is a former Ute who will be representing Norway on the track in the Women’s 4×400-meter relay.
Rory Linkletter, Connor Mantz, and Clayton Young
Utah connection: BYU graduates
Linkletter, Mantz, and Young are all BYU alums looking to take on the Men’s Marathon just before the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
