Former Utah sheriff’s deputy arrested in child sex abuse case

MONTICELLO — A former San Juan County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse.

Grayson Redd, 74, was booked into jail Sunday after an “ongoing investigation into recently disclosed criminal behavior going back at least two decades,” the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Those allegations include rape of a child and forcible sex abuse of children and minors, the sheriff’s office said.

Redd is a former San Juan County Sheriff’s deputy. He retired in 2011, according to an article from the San Juan Record.

The sheriff’s office did not share specific details about the allegations against Redd, and a probable cause affidavit was not yet publicly available on the Utah court system as of Sunday afternoon.

Officials said there may be more victims out there, and they encouraged anyone who was victimized by Redd to contact the San Juan County Attorney’s victim advocate or the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.